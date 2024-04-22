Elisa Oyj
Equities
ELISA
FI0009007884
Integrated Telecommunications Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|42.94 EUR
|+0.47%
|+4.52%
|+2.65%
|10:54am
|ELISA : The stock should regain its status as a proxy for the telecom sector
|Apr. 19
|Transcript : Elisa Oyj, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2024
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.56%
|7.32B
|+7.64%
|194B
|+7.40%
|170B
|-1.79%
|112B
|-0.17%
|91.36B
|+18.98%
|74.88B
|-0.83%
|56.24B
|-2.72%
|52.22B
|-11.91%
|41.58B
|-31.77%
|38.29B
