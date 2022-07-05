Huoltotyö kaapeliverkossa Tampereella 12.7.2022 klo 09:00 - 16:00

Maintenance work on the cable network in Tampere on 12 July 2022 at 09:00 - 16:00
Elisa will perform maintenance work on the cable network related to network maintenance on 12 July 2022 between 09:00 and 16:00.
During the works, there will be a 4-hour interruption to the services of the KTV network and the fixed broadband network in Tampere's Tasante area.
The outages concern cable modem, cable TV and pay TV broadcasts, as well as radio broadcasts.
The outage also affects the Elisa Viihde service in the cable modem network.
We regularly perform maintenance and update work on the network and systems in order to be able to offer our customers even better services.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the work.
You can get information about disruptions at elisa.fi/hairiotiedottiete and on the disruption map elisa.fi/hairiokartta . Change notices can be found at elisa.fi/muutostietottet . You can also see malfunction and change notices on Elisa cable TV's info channel 380. If necessary, you can get help in malfunction situations at elisa.fi/verkkoapuri
Disclaimer
Elisa Oyj published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 15:02:04 UTC.