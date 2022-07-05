Huoltotyö kaapeliverkossa Tampereella 12.7.2022 klo 09:00 - 16:00

Maintenance work on the cable network in Tampere on 12 July 2022 at 09:00 - 16:00

Elisa will perform maintenance work on the cable network related to network maintenance on 12 July 2022 between 09:00 and 16:00.





During the works, there will be a 4-hour interruption to the services of the KTV network and the fixed broadband network in Tampere's Tasante area.





The outages concern cable modem, cable TV and pay TV broadcasts, as well as radio broadcasts.





The outage also affects the Elisa Viihde service in the cable modem network.





We regularly perform maintenance and update work on the network and systems in order to be able to offer our customers even better services.





We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the work.



