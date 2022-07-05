Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Elisa Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELISA   FI0009007884

ELISA OYJ

(ELISA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:18 2022-07-05 am EDT
54.43 EUR   +0.28%
11:03aHUOLTOTYÖ KAAPELIVERKOSSA TAMPEREELLA 12.7.2022 KLO 09 : 00 - 16:00
PU
06/21Nokia and Elisa Achieve over 2 Gbps 5G Uplink Speeds on mmWave with Qualcomm Solutions
CI
05/31Elisa Wins $7.7 Million Bid to Build 5G Network In Estonia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huoltotyö kaapeliverkossa Tampereella 12.7.2022 klo 09:00 - 16:00

07/05/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Maintenance work on the cable network in Tampere on 12 July 2022 at 09:00 - 16:00
Elisa will perform maintenance work on the cable network related to network maintenance on 12 July 2022 between 09:00 and 16:00.

During the works, there will be a 4-hour interruption to the services of the KTV network and the fixed broadband network in Tampere's Tasante area.

The outages concern cable modem, cable TV and pay TV broadcasts, as well as radio broadcasts.

The outage also affects the Elisa Viihde service in the cable modem network.

We regularly perform maintenance and update work on the network and systems in order to be able to offer our customers even better services.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the work.

You can get information about disruptions at elisa.fi/hairiotiedottiete and on the disruption map elisa.fi/hairiokartta . Change notices can be found at elisa.fi/muutostietottet . You can also see malfunction and change notices on Elisa cable TV's info channel 380. If necessary, you can get help in malfunction situations at elisa.fi/verkkoapuri

Disclaimer

Elisa Oyj published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 15:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELISA OYJ
11:03aHUOLTOTYÖ KAAPELIVERKOSSA TAMPEREELL : 00 - 16:00
PU
06/21Nokia and Elisa Achieve over 2 Gbps 5G Uplink Speeds on mmWave with Qualcomm Solutions
CI
05/31Elisa Wins $7.7 Million Bid to Build 5G Network In Estonia
MT
04/27ELISA : Notification of the Managers' Transactions
AQ
04/22Elisa Oyj Mulls Acquisitions
CI
04/22TRANSCRIPT : Elisa Oyj, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 22, 2022
CI
04/22ELISA OYJ : Operational Data Q1 2022
PU
04/22Elisa Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22Elisa Expects FY22 Revenue To Exceed 2021 Level
MT
04/22Elisa's Interim Report Q1 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 075 M 2 164 M 2 164 M
Net income 2022 366 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 1 181 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 8 699 M 9 072 M 9 072 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 404
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart ELISA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Elisa Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELISA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 54,28 €
Average target price 52,91 €
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Chief Executive Officer
Jari Juhani Kinnunen Chief Financial Officer
Anssi Markku Kaleva Vanjoki Chairman
Sami Tapio Ylikortes Executive Vice President-Administration
Seija Kaarina Turunen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELISA OYJ0.30%9 072
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.62%216 870
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.49%133 147
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.22%102 122
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.20%99 895
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.24%77 297