REPL::Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP::Choice

"Notice of Election" means the one or more notices of election (in such form as the Manager may approve) which the Manager will, at its discretion, send to each Unitholder and through which each Unitholder may indicate whether they wish to participate in the DRP and/or obtain their distributions in GBP.

The issue price represents a 4.0% discount to the volume-weighted average traded price per Unit ("VWAP") for all trades on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for each of the Market Days1 during the period of 10 Market Days prior to and ending on the record date on 11 August 2021. The number of Units to be issued to unitholders of Elite Commercial REIT ("Unitholders") pursuant to the DRP shall be rounded down to the nearest whole Unit, fractional entitlements to be disregarded.

Elite Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Elite Commercial REIT ("REIT", and the manager of REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that further to the announcement dated 2 August 2021 in relation to the application of a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRP") to the distribution of GBP 1.73 pence per unit in REIT ("Unit") for the period from 9 March 2021 to 30 June 2021 (the "Distribution"), the issue price of the new Units to be issued under the DRP in respect of the Distribution is GBP 0.6451 per Unit.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and UBS AG, Singapore Branch are the joint issue managers for the initial public offering of units in Elite Commercial REIT (collectively, the "Joint Issue Managers"). Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, UBS AG, Singapore Branch, CGS- CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and China International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited are the joint bookrunners and underwriters for the initial public offering of units in Elite Commercial REIT (collectively, the "Joint Bookrunners and Underwriters").

