Elite Education International : Company Commissioned Research Zacks Small-Cap Research - June 6, 2022 Zacks Small-Cap Research - February 11, 2022 Zacks Small-Cap Research - November 2, 2021 Zacks Small-Cap Research - July 30, 2021 Zacks Small-Cap Research - April 27, 2021 06/08/2022 | 02:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Zacks Small-Cap Research Sponsored - Impartial - Comprehensive June 6, 2022 M. Marin 312-265-9211 mmarin@zacks.com scr.zacks.com 10 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 Elite Education (EEIQ-NASDAQ) EEIQ: Positive Takeaways of O&O Davis College Expanding Offerings Elite continues to advance the many growth initiatives it has launched over the past few quarters to diversify and boost revenue and expand its presence in key markets. The company provides a broad - and growing range of educational solutions for domestic and international students in the company's key target markets, the U.S., U.K. and Canada who are interested in pursuing college, university and career training programs. Current Price (6/6/22) $1.83 Valuation $10.00 OUTLOOK O&O Davis College has signed two recent MOUs to pursue collaborative programs with international academic institutions. One was with Holy Cross of Davao College in the Philippines and one was with China's Anhui Business College. Moreover, Davis recently added four new academic programs in sectors expected to experience rising demand for skilled workers, while the institution is awaiting approval to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in business, which Elite believes would represent an important milestone, as it would enable Davis College to offer a four-year baccalaureate degree in addition to its two-year associate degree programs. SUMMARY DATA 52-Week High $10.33 52-Week Low $1.48 One-Year Return (%) -63.31 Beta N/A Average Daily Volume (sh) 26,757 Shares Outstanding (mil) 10 Market Capitalization ($mil) $20 Short Interest Ratio (days) N/A Institutional Ownership (%) N/A Insider Ownership (%) * 69 Annual Cash Dividend N/A Dividend Yield (%) N/A 5-Yr. Historical Growth Rates Sales (%) N/A Earnings Per Share (%) N/A Dividend (%) N/A P/E using TTM EPS N/A P/E using 2022 Estimate N/A P/E using 2023 Estimate N/A *Includes CEO's corp. holdings Risk Level Above Avg. Type of Stock Small-Growth Industry Edu & Training Svcs ZACKS ESTIMATES Revenue (in millions of $) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year (Dec) (Mar) (Jun) (Sep) (Sep) 2019 $8.7 A 2020 $9.1 A 2021 $3.1 A $5.3 A 2022 $7.3 E Per Share Data Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year (Mar) (Jun) (Sep) (Dec) (Dec) 2019 $0.26 A 2020 $0.13 A 2021 -$0.04 A -$0.12 A 2022 -$0.02 E Quarters might not sum due to rounding & share counts Disclosures on page 12 © Copyright 2022, Zacks Investment Research. All Rights Reserved. KEY POINTS - ADVANCING DIVERSIFICATION & EXPANSION GOALS Elite continues to advance its many growth initiatives designed to diversify and boost revenue, expand its presence in key markets and own and operate (O&O) the academic institutions at which its services are provided. The company provides a broad - and growing - range of educational solutions for domestic and international students in the company's key target markets, the U.S., U.K. and Canada who are interested in pursuing college, university and career training programs and is becoming more diversified and global.

Elite acquired a stake in Davis College, a Toledo, Ohio career training college that offers programs teaching skills for career placement and advancement. Davis recently added four new academic programs - in digital marketing, healthcare administration, logistics and supply chain management and project management - to expand its programs designed to teach students marketable skills that enhance their ability to gain employment. Moreover, given rapid changes in global logistics, healthcare and other trends, these sectors are likely to experience rising demand for skilled workers, we believe.

In addition, Davis College has signed two recent MOUs with international academic institutions to pursue collaborative programs, including potentially joint degree academic offerings. One MOU was with Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) in Davao City, Davao del Sur, Philippines and one was with China's Anhui Business College.

In pursuing expansion opportunities within the Canadian education market, Elite recently acquired an 80% stake in Vancouver, Canada-based EduGlobal College, which has partnered with Algoma University to facilitate transfer pathways for international students who want to improve their English language proficiency in order to complete post-secondary studies in Canada. The EduGlobal-Algoma program for international students launched recently with a well-attendedkick-off event. Elite believes it could form the basis for a model that it can replicate at other schools. WHAT'S NEW? COLLABERATIONS ADVANCE GROWTH INITIATIVES New initiatives expected to contribute 50+% of revenue over next few years Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ) has launched several new growth initiatives over the past few quarters to diversify and boost revenue and expand its presence in key markets, particularly the U.S., U.K. and Canada. The company provides a broad range of educational solutions for students, both domestic and international, who are interested in pursuing college, university and career training programs in the company's key target markets. Reflecting its recent initiatives aimed at broadening its markets and businesses and adding to the original Miami University (MU) operation, the company's operating footprint has expanded is significantly more diversified than it was pre-pandemic. Over time, Elite expects that roughly half of revenue will be generated from recently initiated operations such as Davis College and EduGlobal. Moreover, the company's diversification goals also include moving towards owning the businesses it operates. Through a recent initiative, the company acquired the underlying equity of Davis College, a career training college in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College, founded in 1858, offers programs teaching skills for career placement and advancement in a variety of industries. Elite also acquired 80% of Vancouver, Canada-based EduGlobal College, which focuses on English educational programming. Zacks Investment Research Page 2 scr.zacks.com Thus, Davis and EduGlobal are both owned and operated (O&O) by Elite, as well as becoming more global in terms of both the students it serves and the academic institutions with which it works. The company is seeking more opportunities for its expansion strategy, including additional acquisitions. As Elite continues to add to its O&O footprint with additional M&A transactions, the company expects newer businesses are likely to comprise more than half of total revenue. International Collaboration Programs Elite seeks to have its O&O colleges, Davis College and EduGlobal College, become more globally connected with students and other institutions in various international markets. Towards the goal of becoming a global provider of educational services, Davis College recently signed two non-binding MOUs (memoranda of understanding), one with Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) in Davao City, Davao del Sur, Philippines and one with China's Anhui Business College. HCDC is a Catholic private college administered by the Archdiocese of Davao that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees. The two academic institutions plan to cooperate in academics, as well as to explore ways to set up exchange programs and collaborative research / study opportunities. Anhui Business College is a state-runfull-timethree-year vocational college located in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China. The MOU is for the two companies to develop a framework to cooperate on higher education projects, student exchange programs, and enrollment in dual degree programs to obtain diplomas from both Davis College and Anhui Business College. The MOU is effective for five years and cancelable by either party with six-month notice. Davis also signed an agreement for bilateral exchange operations and the development of a program in Interior Design with Chongqing Technology and Business Institute, which is located in Chongqing, China. The agreement will be in place for five years. Chongqing Technology and Business Institute is a full-time college approved by the Ministry of Education of China. Elite's Expanding Offerings Source: presentation Elite's goal is to expand its product and course offerings to include a broad and growing base of career training options, as well as pathway programs to university degrees. Earlier this year, Davis College added four new academic programs (see below) to expand the range of academic options it offers that conform to its goal to offer a broad and expanding range of academic paths to facilitate students' career choices and options after graduating. These new programs, as well as existing programs offered by Zacks Investment Research Page 3 scr.zacks.com Davis, are designed to teach students marketable skills that enhance their ability to gain employment following graduation. Davis added the following programs highlighted below. Given rapid changes in global logistics, healthcare and other trends, these sectors are likely to experience rising demand for skilled workers, we believe. Digital Marketing, AAB (Associate of Applied Business) The program is designed to prepare students for a range of positions in the digital marketing, marketing and advertising fields, with a focus on building a foundation in digital and social media marketing; marketing strategies, data analytics, social media platforms, content marketing and e-Commerce.

The program is designed to prepare students for a range of positions in the digital marketing, marketing and advertising fields, with a focus on building a foundation in digital and social media marketing; marketing strategies, data analytics, social media platforms, content marketing and e-Commerce. Healthcare Administration AAB Students learn about health systems planning, public health organization and management, formulating and analyzing public health policy, finance, business and operations management, and other related topics in preparation for entry-level positions as Health Services Administrators and/or Health Services Managers.

Students learn about health systems planning, public health organization and management, formulating and analyzing public health policy, finance, business and operations management, and other related topics in preparation for entry-level positions as Health Services Administrators and/or Health Services Managers. Logistics and Supply Chain Management AAB Particularly relevant, it would seem, given today's global challenges with logistics and supply chain management, the program is intended to teach students to manage and coordinate all enterprise logistical functions, ranging from acquisitions to receiving and handling. Among other skills, students learn purchasing, inventory control, logistics planning, shipping and delivery management and budgeting.

Particularly relevant, it would seem, given today's global challenges with logistics and supply chain management, the program is intended to teach students to manage and coordinate all enterprise logistical functions, ranging from acquisitions to receiving and handling. Among other skills, students learn purchasing, inventory control, logistics planning, shipping and delivery management and budgeting. Project Management AAB The program prepares students to apply quantitative and qualitative knowledge and tools in order to manage projects in a wide range of fields. In addition, Davis College has also been approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to participate in SARA (the State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement ), which will enable Davis to provide online education to students in 49 member states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This includes online delivery of a SARA approved AAB in Business Management delivered digitally. Elite's stake in Davis is consistent with its strategy to acquire academic institutions in order to have direct control over venues included in its program offerings to international students. This strategy has also enabled the company to expand into institutions that offer career-focused programs and services. In turn, this is expected to broaden the company's target customer base and enhance revenue and accelerate its ability to attain operating scale. The company also believes that many students enrolled in two-year career training and education venues might want to transfer into traditional universities through 'transfer pathway' programs following the completion of the two year programs. In addition, the Ohio Department of Higher Education recently approved Davis College to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in business. If the program also obtains approval from the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Education, Elite believes it would represent an important milestone, as it would enable Davis College to offer a four-year baccalaureate degree in addition to its two-year associate degree programs. EduGlobal College - Recent Kick-Off Event Launches Pathways Program EduGlobal College has a partnership with Algoma University to facilitate transfer pathways for international students who want to complete post-secondary studies in Canada through its International Undergraduate Pathways Program (iUPP). The eight-month iUPP offers content-based English language courses and other courses to prepare international students for academic studies at Canadian universities. Zacks Investment Research Page 4 scr.zacks.com In April 2022, EduGlobal launched the pathway program with Algoma University, hosting a kick-off event on its campus at New Westminster, British Columbia that was attended by more than 50 recruitment agents. At the event, industry participants in the education sector discussed recent trends in the international student recruitment space and were able to network. International students who have completed iUPP and its English for Academic Purposes (EAP) program, a 36-week intensive English program to enable students to achieve proficiency levels required for admission to Algoma University, are eligible to pursue baccalaureate degrees and graduate certificates at Algoma's campuses in Brampton and Sault Ste. Marie. The EduGlobal -Algoma program for international students launched this month. Elite's goal is to pursue additional expansion opportunities within the Canadian education market. The company believes that Algoma could form the basis for a model that the company can replicate at additional venues to broaden the options it offers international students. Elite will assist with key necessary preparation for academic studies, as it does in its traditional business, including language proficiency. Career-training education represents opportunity to broaden product & service offering The Ameri-Can transaction also reflects Elite's expansion of its marketing and service offerings to include students pursuing career training programs. Elite expects the prospective addition of Ameri-Can to help it expand its offerings with complementary educational services. Elite believes it can provide value added services to help students apply for and succeed in career training programs. Elite would be able to offer students from China and other Asian countries a broader set of academic and career-training options. The two college acquisitions advance Elite's goal to provide practical academic programming to a diversified and growing student body to enable them to pursue higher education and fulfill career goals. The expanded services offerings are also expected to expand Elite's education services target market. The company intends to develop a diversified student body, as it expands its recruitment and marketing efforts in new geographic markets (see below) and to maintain a hybrid model at both colleges that includes both in-person and online instruction, Moreover, Elite also expects to continue growing this offering and intends to seek additional educational institutions in the US, Canada and the UK to evaluate for potential acquisition. U.K. EXPANSION Expanding academic partnerships in additional markets…. Separately, in November, the company entered into an agreement with a non-affiliated entity, The Education Group, agreeing to recruit students from China for admission to the University of the West of Scotland at the university's London campus. This is consistent with Elite's goals to expand its presence in the U.K. Elite has also operated as a recruiting agent for admission to Coventry University for the 2021- 2022 academic year since April 2021. Coventry University has more than 29,000 undergraduate and 6,000 postgraduate students at its various campuses. For the University of West of Scotland, Elite will develop and manage activities related to marketing and student admissions and delivering courses to prepare students, including facilitating English language proficiency. The University of West of Scotland has four campuses in Scotland and one in central London. It offers a range of career-focused undergraduate, postgraduate and research degree opportunities to roughly 17,000 students from 70+ countries. Zacks Investment Research Page 5 scr.zacks.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Elite Education Group International Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 18:01:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ELITE EDUCATION GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 02:02p ELITE EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL : Company Commissioned Research Zacks Small-Cap Research - J.. PU 06/01 Davis College Announces Enhanced Globalized Learning Programs PR 06/01 Davis College Announces Enhanced Globalized Learning Programs CI 05/24 EduGlobal College Launches Unique Pathway Program with Algoma University in Canada PR 05/18 Davis College Furthers International Strategy via MOU with Holy Cross of Davao College .. PR 05/03 ELITE EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL : Company Presentation May 2022 PU 04/13 Elite Education Group to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Investor Conference PR 04/07 ELITE EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL : Company Presentation April 2022 PU 03/10 Davis College Announces New Academic Programs PR 02/11 ELITE EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL : Company Commissioned Research Zacks Small-Cap Research - F.. PU