EMC will attend Cathay Securities Online Symposium
11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/08
Time of announcement
13:31:56
Subject
EMC will attend Cathay Securities Online
Symposium
Date of events
2021/11/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Introduction of the company and discussion of the operating results for
the first three quarters of 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
EMC - Elite Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:08 UTC.