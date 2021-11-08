EMC will attend JPMorgan Global TMT Conference
Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/08
Time of announcement
13:32:16
Subject
EMC will attend JPMorgan Global TMT Conference
Date of events
2021/11/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Introduction of the company and discussion of the operating results for
the first three quarters of 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sales 2021
38 602 M
1 386 M
1 386 M
Net income 2021
5 601 M
201 M
201 M
Net cash 2021
5 341 M
192 M
192 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,7x
Yield 2021
3,99%
Capitalization
76 738 M
2 751 M
2 756 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,85x
EV / Sales 2022
1,58x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
84,2%
Technical analysis trends ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
230,50 TWD
Average target price
269,90 TWD
Spread / Average Target
17,1%
