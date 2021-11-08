Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Elite Material Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2383   TW0002383007

ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.

(2383)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/05
230.5 TWD   -0.43%
12:48aEMC will attend JPMorgan Global TMT Conference
PU
12:48aEMC will attend Cathay Securities Online Symposium
PU
11/03EMC will attend Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C, Taiwan virtual conference call
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMC will attend JPMorgan Global TMT Conference

11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 13:32:16
Subject 
 EMC will attend JPMorgan Global TMT Conference
Date of events 2021/11/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Introduction of the company and discussion of the operating results for
the first three quarters of 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

EMC - Elite Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
12:48aEMC will attend JPMorgan Global TMT Conference
PU
12:48aEMC will attend Cathay Securities Online Symposium
PU
11/03EMC will attend Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C, Taiwan virtual conference call
PU
11/01EMC will attend BofA SECURITES virtual conference call
PU
10/27Capacity expansion announcement on behave of 100%-owned subsidiary, Elite Electronic Ma..
PU
10/27Elite Electronic Material (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd, the owned subsidiary of the Company, ma..
PU
10/27Elite Material Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/27Announcement of Q321 financial result
PU
10/27Elite Material Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
08/05Elite Material Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on September 24, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38 602 M 1 386 M 1 386 M
Net income 2021 5 601 M 201 M 201 M
Net cash 2021 5 341 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 76 738 M 2 751 M 2 756 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Elite Material Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 230,50 TWD
Average target price 269,90 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ting Yue Tung Chairman & General Manager
Ming Jen Yue Deputy General Manager & Head-Finance
Ping Shen Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Jung Tung Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.46.82%2 751
MEDIATEK INC.25.84%53 741
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.7.31%27 083
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.54%24 494
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.61.92%20 546
SILERGY CORP.105.39%16 609