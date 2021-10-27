Elite Electronic Material (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd, the owned subsidiary of the Company, makes endorsements/guarantees.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/27 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)The company name: Elite Electronic Material (Huangshi) Co., Ltd. (2)Its relationship with the Company: Both companies are overseas subsidiaries that Elite Material Co., Ltd. has controlling interests in. (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$5,320,298 Thousand (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,208,185 Thousand (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,162,350 Thousand (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event:NT$2,370,535 Thousand (7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/guarantees:NT$903,009 Thousand (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: For the needs of working capital 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$567,240 Thousand / NT$40,335 Thousand 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date:None 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$18,158,556 Thousand 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$3,440,645 Thousand 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:18.95% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements:34.45% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The ceiling of endorsement and guarantees of Elite Electronic Material (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd is 100% of its net asset value. At the end of Dec 31, 2020, the net asset value is NT$ 5,320,298 thousand.