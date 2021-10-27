Log in
    2383   TW0002383007

ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.

(2383)
Elite Electronic Material (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd, the owned subsidiary of the Company, makes endorsements/guarantees.

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 15:21:55
Subject 
 Elite Electronic Material (Zhongshan)
Co., Ltd, the owned subsidiary of the
Company, makes endorsements/guarantees.
Date of events 2021/10/27 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/27
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)The company name:  Elite Electronic Material (Huangshi) Co., Ltd.
(2)Its relationship with the Company: Both companies are
overseas subsidiaries that Elite Material Co., Ltd. has
controlling interests in.
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:  NT$5,320,298 Thousand
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:  NT$1,208,185 Thousand
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$1,162,350 Thousand
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of
the event:NT$2,370,535 Thousand
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees:NT$903,009 Thousand
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
 For the needs of working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$567,240 Thousand / NT$40,335 Thousand
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:None
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$18,158,556 Thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$3,440,645 Thousand
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:18.95%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:34.45%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The ceiling of endorsement and guarantees of Elite Electronic
Material (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd is 100% of its net asset value.
At the end of Dec 31, 2020, the net asset value is
NT$ 5,320,298 thousand.

Disclaimer

EMC - Elite Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
