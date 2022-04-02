Elite Material : Announcement of subsidiary,Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.
04/02/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/04/03
Time of announcement
10:58:45
Subject
Announcement of subsidiary,Elite Electronic
Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies.
Date of events
2022/04/03
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03
2.Company name:Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.79%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Cooperate with the local government in the prevention and control
of the COVID-19, starting from 4/2 temporarily closed until 4/6.
6.Countermeasures:
The company cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No significant impact on financial business estimates.
EMC - Elite Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 03:03:06 UTC.