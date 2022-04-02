Elite Material : Announcement of subsidiary,Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03 2.Company name:Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.79% 5.Cause of occurrence: Cooperate with the local government in the prevention and control of the COVID-19, starting from 4/2 temporarily closed until 4/6. 6.Countermeasures: The company cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: No significant impact on financial business estimates.