    2383   TW0002383007

ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.

(2383)
Elite Material : Announcement of subsidiary,Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

04/09/2022 | 02:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/09 Time of announcement 14:10:49
Subject 
 Announcement of subsidiary,Elite Electronic
Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies.
Date of events 2022/04/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/09
2.Company name:Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.79%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Announced on 4/6, cooperated with the local government in the prevention
and control of the COVID-19, starting from 4/6 temporarily closed until
4/8,tentatively extended to 4/12, the company will resume operations after
the local government's notice.
6.Countermeasures:
The company will monitor the pandemic development
closely, and cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No significant impact on financial business estimates.

Disclaimer

EMC - Elite Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 06:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
