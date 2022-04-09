Elite Material : Announcement of subsidiary,Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/09 2.Company name:Elite Electronic Material (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.79% 5.Cause of occurrence: Announced on 4/6, cooperated with the local government in the prevention and control of the COVID-19, starting from 4/6 temporarily closed until 4/8,tentatively extended to 4/12, the company will resume operations after the local government's notice. 6.Countermeasures: The company will monitor the pandemic development closely, and cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: No significant impact on financial business estimates.