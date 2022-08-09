Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Elite Material Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2383   TW0002383007

ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.

(2383)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
160.00 TWD   -2.14%
03:26aELITE MATERIAL : EMC will attend FFH securities virtual conference call
PU
08/08ELITE MATERIAL : EMC will attend Taiwan cooperative securities virtual conference call
PU
08/03ELITE MATERIAL : EMC will attend Cathay securities virtual conference call
PU
Elite Material : EMC will attend FFH securities virtual conference call

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 14:45:07
Subject 
 EMC will attend FFH securities virtual conference
call
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Introduction of the company and discussion of the operating results for
the first half of 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

EMC - Elite Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
