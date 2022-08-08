Elite Material : EMC will attend Taiwan cooperative securities virtual conference call
08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: ELITE MATERIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
14:06:54
Subject
EMC will attend Taiwan cooperative securities
virtual conference call
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Introduction of the company and discussion of the operating results for
the first half of 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
EMC - Elite Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.