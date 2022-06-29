Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELTP   US28659T2006

ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ELTP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:43 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.0480 USD   +7.87%
05:12pELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 and Provides Conference Call Information - Form 8-K
PU
05:12pELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 and Provides Conference Call Information
PU
05:05pELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elite Pharmaceuticals : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 and Provides Conference Call Information

06/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, June 30 at 11:30 AM EDT

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022").

Consolidated revenues for Fiscal 2022 were $32.3 million, an increase of $6.9 million or 27% as compared to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributed to revenues from generic immediate-release Adderall®, generic extended-release Adderall®, generic Loxapine Capsules, and strong revenues relating to Naltrexone Tablets sales. Operating profits were $5.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the comparable period of the prior year, and net income was $8.9 million.

Conference Call Information

Elite's management will host a conference call to discuss the year-end 2022 financial results and provide an update on recent business developments. Stockholder questions should be submitted to the company in advance of the call.

Date: June 30, 2022
Time: 11:30 AM EDT
Dial-in numbers: 1-800-346-7359 (domestic)
1-973-528-0008 (international)
Conference number: 98840
Questions: dianne@elitepharma.com
Financial questions by 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Audio Replay: https://elite.irpass.com/events_presentations

The financial statements can be viewed for Elite's Year 2022 on Form 10-K here.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products which have been licensed to Lannett Company, Prasco, LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve, without limitation, risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all, of products by the FDA, and the actions the FDA may require of Elite in order to obtain such approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors are discussed, without limitation, in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

For Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dianne Will, Investor Relations, 518-398-6222
Dianne@elitepharma.com
www.elitepharma.com

SOURCE: Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706937/Elite-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-Reports-Financial-Results-for-the-Fiscal-Year-Ended-March-31-2022-and-Provides-Conference-Call-Information

Disclaimer

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:12pELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022..
PU
05:12pELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022..
PU
05:05pELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
04:24pELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
09:03aELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07:18aELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives FDA Approval for Generic Sabril(R)
PU
06/24Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - To Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and D..
AQ
06/23ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss Fi..
PU
05/12Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Robert Chen, CPA/MPA, as Chief..
CI
05/11ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,4 M - -
Net income 2021 5,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,81 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,0 M 45,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nasrat A. Hakim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Chen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Douglas Plassche Executive Vice President-Operations
Barry H. Dash Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Whitnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.34.64%45
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-2.02%25 163
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.37%19 643
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-13.57%14 880
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.19.08%12 186
CIPLA LIMITED0.11%9 652