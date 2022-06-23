Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELTP   US28659T2006

ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ELTP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-06-23 pm EDT
0.0463 USD   +3.01%
05/12Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Robert Chen, CPA/MPA, as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 16, 2022, Succeeding Marc Bregman
CI
05/11ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Elite Pharmaceuticals' Chief Financial Officer Marc Bregman Resigns
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elite Pharmaceuticals : to Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on June 30, 2022

06/23/2022 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financials for Fiscal Year 2022 Ended March 31, 2022 will be released on June 29, 2022

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced today that it would release its 2022 year-end financial results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Elite's management will host a live conference call Thursday, June 30th at 11:30 AM EDT to discuss the company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. Stockholders should submit questions to the company before the call.

Date: June 30, 2022
Time: 11:30 AM EDT
Dial-in numbers: 1-800-346-7359 (domestic)
1-973-528-0008 (international)
Conference number: 98840
Questions: dianne@elitepharma.com
General questions by 5:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Financial questions by 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Audio Replay: https://elite.irpass.com/events_presentations

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products which have been licensed to Lannett Company, Prasco, LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve, without limitation, risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all, of products by the FDA and the actions the FDA may require of Elite in order to obtain such approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors are discussed, without limitation, in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
For Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dianne Will, Investor Relations, 518-398-6222
Dianne@elitepharma.com
www.elitepharma.com

SOURCE: Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706357/Elite-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-to-Host-Conference-Call-to-Provide-Corporate-Update-and-Discuss-Fiscal-Year-2022-Financial-Results-on-June-30-2022

Disclaimer

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05/12Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Robert Chen, CPA/MPA, as Chief..
CI
05/11ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/18Elite Pharmaceuticals' Chief Financial Officer Marc Bregman Resigns
MT
04/18ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Marc Bregman Notifies Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of His Intent to Leave and Resign fro..
CI
04/18Marc Bregman Notifies Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of His Intent to Leave and Resign fro..
CI
04/04ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : and Praxgen Pharmaceuticals Receive FDA Approval for Generic Doxyc..
PU
04/04ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/15TRANSCRIPT : Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/15ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year End..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,4 M - -
Net income 2021 5,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,81 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,4 M 45,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nasrat A. Hakim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Chen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Douglas Plassche Executive Vice President-Operations
Barry H. Dash Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Whitnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.35.85%45
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-4.30%24 822
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.82%17 950
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.87%15 550
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.13.24%11 625
CIPLA LIMITED-2.88%9 458