Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : Certified public accountant replacement for its internal adjustment

Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2022/07/29
2.Name of the original accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Cheng, Ya-Huei
4.Name of the original CPA 2:Lin, Yu-Kuan
5.Name of the new accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Bai, Shu-Chian
7.Name of the new CPA 2:Cheng, Ya-Huei
8.Reason for the replacement:Internal adjustment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:None.
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination:2022/07/11
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years:None.
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):None.
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):None.
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:None.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
