Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : Certified public accountant replacement for its internal adjustment

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution (Date of occurrence of the event):2022/07/29 2.Name of the original accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan 3.Name of the original CPA 1:Cheng, Ya-Huei 4.Name of the original CPA 2:Lin, Yu-Kuan 5.Name of the new accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan 6.Name of the new CPA 1:Bai, Shu-Chian 7.Name of the new CPA 2:Cheng, Ya-Huei 8.Reason for the replacement:Internal adjustment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan 9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:None. 10.The date the company notified or was notified by the CPA about the termination:2022/07/11 11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major internal control improvement matters in financial report that have been filed or are being prepared n the last 2 fiscal years:None. 12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or suggestions? (If so, please specify.):None. 13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):None. 14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:None. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.