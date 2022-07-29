Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech Inc
  News
  Summary
    3006   TW0003006003

ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECH INC

(3006)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
80.80 TWD   -1.94%
03:55aELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECH : Certified public accountant replacement for its internal adjustment
PU
06/24Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech Inc Announces Second Term of Nominating Committee
CI
06/24Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech Inc Announces Fifth Term of Remuneration Committee
CI
Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : Certified public accountant replacement for its internal adjustment

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech Inc
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 15:45:16
Subject 
 Certified public accountant replacement for its
internal adjustment
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 7
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2022/07/29
2.Name of the original accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Cheng, Ya-Huei
4.Name of the original CPA 2:Lin, Yu-Kuan
5.Name of the new accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Bai, Shu-Chian
7.Name of the new CPA 2:Cheng, Ya-Huei
8.Reason for the replacement:Internal adjustment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:None.
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination:2022/07/11
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years:None.
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
 and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):None.
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):None.
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:None.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ESMT - Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 845 M - -
Net income 2021 4 976 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,36x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 22 042 M 736 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
