Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : Correction of the status of dividend distribution for the year of 2021 (applicable to those approved by the Board of Directors)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28 2.Company name:ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company adjust the surplus distribution amount to maintain a fixed dividend distribution rate (NTD 2 per share) with the year of 2020 Content before correction:Undistributed surplus at the beginning of the period (NTD)3,348,390,735 Content after correction:Undistributed surplus at the beginning of the period (NTD)3,347,813,377 Content before correction:Distributable surplus(NTD)7,802,221,841 Content after correction:Distributable surplus(NTD)7,801,644,483 Content before correction:Undistributed surplus at the end of the period after allotment(NTD)5,512,966,217 Content after correction:Undistributed surplus at the end of the period after allotment(NTD)5,512,388,859 6.Countermeasures:Re-upload the information of MOPS/ status of dividend distribution. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None