    3006   TW0003006003

ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECH INC

(3006)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
121.00 TWD   -0.82%
04:16aELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECH : Correction of the status of dividend distribution for the year of 2021 (applicable to those approved by the Board of Directors)
PU
04:16aELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECH : To announce ESMT's Board of Directors approved the merger between two subsidiaries.
PU
04:16aELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECH : The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q1 has been approved by the BOD.
PU
Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : Correction of the status of dividend distribution for the year of 2021 (applicable to those approved by the Board of Directors)

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech Inc
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 15:56:59
Subject 
 Correction of the status of dividend distribution
for the year of 2021 (applicable to those approved
by the Board of Directors)
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company adjust the surplus distribution amount to
maintain a fixed dividend distribution rate (NTD 2 per share)
with the year of 2020
Content before correction：Undistributed surplus at the
beginning of the period (NTD)3,348,390,735
Content after correction：Undistributed surplus at the
beginning of the period (NTD)3,347,813,377
Content before correction：Distributable surplus(NTD)7,802,221,841
Content after correction：Distributable surplus(NTD)7,801,644,483
Content before correction：Undistributed surplus at the end of
the period after allotment(NTD)5,512,966,217
Content after correction：Undistributed surplus at the end of
the period after allotment(NTD)5,512,388,859
6.Countermeasures:Re-upload the information of MOPS/ status of
dividend distribution.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ESMT - Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
