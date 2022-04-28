Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : Correction of the status of dividend distribution for the year of 2021 (applicable to those approved by the Board of Directors)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28 2.Company name:ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MICROELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company adjust the surplus distribution amount to maintain a fixed dividend distribution rate (NTD 2 per share) with the year of 2020 Content before correction：Undistributed surplus at the beginning of the period (NTD)3,348,390,735 Content after correction：Undistributed surplus at the beginning of the period (NTD)3,347,813,377 Content before correction：Distributable surplus(NTD)7,802,221,841 Content after correction：Distributable surplus(NTD)7,801,644,483 Content before correction：Undistributed surplus at the end of the period after allotment(NTD)5,512,966,217 Content after correction：Undistributed surplus at the end of the period after allotment(NTD)5,512,388,859 6.Countermeasures:Re-upload the information of MOPS/ status of dividend distribution. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None