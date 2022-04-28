Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q1 has been approved by the BOD.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/04/28 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/28 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/03/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,801,257 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,643,974 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):860,277 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,148,245 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):956,751 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):956,982 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):3.41 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):21,499,603 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):7,888,840 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):13,673,513 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None