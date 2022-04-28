Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q1 has been approved by the BOD.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/04/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,801,257
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,643,974
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):860,277
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,148,245
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):956,751
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):956,982
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.41
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):21,499,603
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,888,840
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):13,673,513
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None