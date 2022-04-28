Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech : To announce ESMT's Board of Directors approved the merger between two subsidiaries.

|
Statement
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):Merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
(1). Existing company:ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.(PSI)
(2). Extinguished company:ELITE SILICON TECHNOLOGY INC.(EST)
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):
(1). Existing company:PSI
(2). Extinguished company:EST
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders' equity:
ESMT directly holds 100% and indirectly holds 98.10% ownership in PSI
and EST, respectively. There is no impact on shareholders' equity of
ESMT after merger.
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:Integrating the Group's resources.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
Integrating resources to lower costs and promote performance.
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:None
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:
The consideration is 1 ordinary share of EST for cash NT$0.33, will be paid
by PSI in cash after effective date of the merger.
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:
1.Consideration for mergers:CASH
2.Sources of funds:Own funds of the PSI
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:
After comprehensively consider the net value, operating conditions,
future comprehensive benefits and factor of development, and
considering assessment of the EST's market value and book value,
the consideration is 1 ordinary share of EST for cash NT$0.33.
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:NO
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:
Top Standing CPA Firm
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:Richard Shi
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Financial Supervisory Commission No.6524.
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders in this merger and acquisition:
The benchmark date of the CPA's assessment is March 31, 2022;
comprehensively considering assessment of the EST's market value and
book value, the reasonable equity value of the consideration for merger
should be between NT$0.12 and NT$0.33 per share. The consideration
for merger of the transaction is 1 ordinary share of EST for cash NT$0.33,
which fell within the range of reasonable equity price mentioned above.
18.Estimated date of completion:
The proposed effective date of the merger is June 30, 2022
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company:
From the effective date of the merger, the existing company will assume
all assets and liabilities of the extinguished company and its effective
rights, obligations and legal relationships upon the effective date.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
(1)PSI:Research and development, production, sales and related consulting
services of integrated circuit
(2)EST:Research and development, production, sales and related consulting
services of SoC IC.
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:NA
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:None
24.Other important terms and conditions:None
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:None
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:None
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None
29.Details on change of business model:NA
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:None
31.Source of funds:Own funds
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None