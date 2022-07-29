Elitegroup Computer : Announcement of reassignment of an institutional director representative to ECS's Board; one-third of the board directors were changed

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/29 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Song Ming Investment Co., Ltd. Representative: HUAN-JHANG YU 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Representative of Corporate Director of Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd. Head of Strategy Investment Department of Pou Chen Corp. Executive Director and CFO of YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Song Ming Investment Co., Ltd. Representative: YANG, HSIAO-TUNG 6.Resume of the new position holder: Pou Chen Grpup Vice General Manager 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):reassignment of the representative of an institutional director. 8.Reason for the change:reassignment of the representative of an institutional director. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/21 ~ 2024/07/20 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/29 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:four-ninths 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:one-third 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None