Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2331   TW0002331006

ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.

(2331)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
21.65 TWD   -3.78%
07/25ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : ECS Releases All-new Powerful Mini PC – LIVA One H610
PU
07/06ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : Earnings Document
PU
06/23ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : To announce the change of the Audit Committee members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elitegroup Computer : Announcement of reassignment of an institutional director representative to ECS's Board; one-third of the board directors were changed

07/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 21:10:26
Subject 
 Announcement of reassignment of an institutional
director representative to ECS's Board; one-third of
the board directors were changed
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Song Ming Investment Co.,
 Ltd. Representative:  HUAN-JHANG YU
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Representative of Corporate Director of Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd.
 Head of Strategy Investment Department of Pou Chen Corp.
 Executive Director and CFO of YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
5.Title and name of the new position holder: Song Ming Investment Co., Ltd.
 Representative: YANG, HSIAO-TUNG
6.Resume of the new position holder: Pou Chen Grpup Vice General Manager
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):reassignment of the
 representative of an institutional director.
8.Reason for the change:reassignment of the representative of an
 institutional director.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/21 ~ 2024/07/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/29
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:four-ninths
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:one-third
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ECS - Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
07/25ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : ECS Releases All-new Powerful Mini PC – LIVA One H610
PU
07/06ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : Earnings Document
PU
06/23ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : To announce the change of the Audit Committee members
PU
06/23ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : 2022AGM Approved the Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Director..
PU
06/23ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : The Company's list of newly-Independent Director By-election
PU
06/23Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd. Announces Change of Audit Committee Member
CI
06/23Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd. Announces Appointment of Yin Shen Chin as Independ..
CI
06/13ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : ECS Unveils Comprehensive LIVA Mini PC and Commercial Motherboards a..
PU
05/30ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : ECS Presents Latest LIVA Lineup for Digital Signage Solutions at Inf..
PU
05/13Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 31 938 M - -
Net income 2021 71,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 175x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 291 M 410 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lung Kuang Yang General Manager
Kuei Hsiang Chuang Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Yan Lin Kuo Chairman
Han Fei Lin Independent Director
Chen Yue Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-3.78%403
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-10.88%10 856
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-14.38%8 790
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-4.75%3 352
INVENTEC CORPORATION-5.41%2 825
ACER INCORPORATED-25.78%2 263