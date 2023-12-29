【Taiwan-Taipei】Global computer leader Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) (2331.TW) will be a featured exhibitor at Bett 2024, taking place January 24 to 26, 2024 in London, UK. ECS will present exciting representations of the Future of Learning - Modern learning culture for more effective learning.

As digital learning rises, catering to diverse educational needs is crucial. Regarding this, ECS launches three new Chromebook series, SG20, EP20, and SE40, ensuring durability by subjecting the laptops to the strict MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard testing, making them robust and portable.

The Chrome OS operating system excels in optimizing cloud-based education. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 6 support, these Chromebooks become an ideal choice for remote learning, allowing users to effortlessly engage in digital learning anytime, anywhere.

The 11.6-inch EP20AN1C and EP20AN2C, powered by Intel® Alder Lake N low-power processors, offer versatile functionality. EP20AN1C has a flat screen that can reach 180 degrees, while EP20AN2C provides 360-degree flipping with a touch screen and a high-sensitivity active stylus, which can be stored in a pen holder and be charged via USB Type-C, turning this laptop into a tablet to support learning in class.

Both laptops feature IP52-rated spill-resistant keyboard and touchpad. The keyboard can withstand up to 300cc of liquid, while the touchpad can resist 200cc. The thoughtful handle design allows easy carrying on campus, and they can be conveniently hung on shelves or cabinets when not in use.

The 14-inch clamshell laptop, SE40MD1C, with AMD Ryzen™ and Athlon™ 7020 C series processors, provides better computing performance with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. It supports HD (1366 x 768) and FHD (1920 x 1080) high resolutions, delivering a clearer and more detailed visual feast. The built-in camera privacy cover ensures a secure environment for video conferencing or multimedia teaching.

Driven by Intel® Alder Lake N low-power processors, the 14-inch ultraportable SE40AN, showcases an ultra-sleek profile measuring just 18.8mm in thickness and a mere 1.5kg in weight, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go learning. With its innovative 180-degree flat placement capability, it introduces a novel dimension to classroom collaboration. The inclusion of a versatile full-featured Type-C port facilitates seamless data transfer, charging, and audio-visual output, ensuring a convenient and streamlined studying experience.

The 14-inch SR41RL and 15.6-inch MF50RL, equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core I-U series, offer up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. This helps teachers and students execute applications quickly and handle multitasking. Fingerprint recognition technology and a smart card reader provide a convenient and secure identity authentication method, eliminating the need to remember complex passwords and ensuring higher security.

For school IT personnel, SR41RL and MF50RL serve as convenient management tools. The laptops are equipped with TPM security chips, effectively encrypting and protecting sensitive information stored on the devices. This not only helps prevent unauthorized access but also enhances the overall security of the education network. Support for the Intel vPro® platform makes remote management functions easy for IT personnel, from deploying operating systems and applications to real-time alerts and power management, significantly improving IT management efficiency.