    2331   TW0002331006

ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.

(2331)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
25.20 TWD   +3.07%
12:10pELITEGROUP COMPUTER : ECS Joins InfoComm India to Envisage the Metaverse and Showcases the Latest LIVA Family
PU
08/19ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : To announce business and financial information for investors understanding due to our company being attention security of Taiwan stock exchange market
PU
08/12Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Elitegroup Computer : ECS Joins InfoComm India to Envisage the Metaverse and Showcases the Latest LIVA Family

08/24/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
[Taiwan-Taipei] Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, mini PC, notebook, mobile device, and smart solution provider, is proud to announce our participation at InfoComm India 2022 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, Booth No. G24, from September 5th to 7th. ECS will be demonstrating its latest LIVA Mini PC series and All-in-One PC.

The LIVA mini PC series follows the trend of Metaverse and has a wide variety of products. Its excellent small-size design can be perfectly integrated with augmented reality (AR) devices but also become an important medium for connecting Metaverse. It is widely used in various fields, including virtual fitting rooms, digital signage for transportation, surveillance and hospitals, smart office, edge computing for AI solutions, distance learning, and video conferencing.

Tiny but Mighty

The LIVA Q3 Plus is a tiny but mighty pocket-size PC featuring AMD Ryzen™ Embedded SoCs to provide discrete-GPU caliber graphics for a great visual experience. Combined with its 15W TDP design, keeps the same high efficiency but also reduces power consumption and increases productivity. It is undoubtedly a good choice for enterprises or retailers with limited space, and can be applied to digital signage, augmented reality (AR), smart office, and more.

Efficient and Fanless

The LIVA Z3 series mini PCs are powered by Intel® Jasper Lake processors, offer up to 16GB DDR4 dual-channel memory with an expandable M.2 slots and 802.11ax wireless connectivity technology, appropriate for online meeting, online learning, and home entertainment. In addition, the LIVA Z3 series mini PCs feature a fanless, low-power design and support two displays with 4K resolution through HDMI and mini DisplayPort, making them ideal for smart business applications such as digital signage and self-service kiosks.

Infinite Possibilities

The LIVA One series mini PCs are good fit for all-around scenarios such as corporate offices, retail stores, digital signage, edge computing, augmented reality (AR), and more because of its expandable and diversified possibilities.
The LIVA One A300 features AMD AM4 Socket design that supports ultra-efficient dual-core Athlon™ processors to powerful 8-core Ryzen™ processors with Radeon™ RX graphics, providing more flexibility and superior performance for work and business. Users can equip LIVA One A300 as needed, and build their own super-powerful computer. The LIVA One H610 adopts to support Intel® 12th Gen Processors with LGA1700 Socket to fulfill daily computing purposes. It sports up to 64GB* DDR4 dual-channel memory technology and is expansion-friendly through the M.2 socket to meet all sorts of needs. The LIVA one H610 supports up to three different outputs including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, and reaches up to 4K high-quality resolution.
In addition, with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) support*, the LIVA One H610 and LIVA One A300 are ideal for small to mid-size businesses (SMBs), helping keep PCs secure by offering hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyberattacks.



LIVA One A300 LIVA One H610 LIVA Z3 LIVA Q3 Plus
CPU AMD® Ryzen™ 3/ 5/ 7 & Athlon™ Processors with AM4 Socket (TDP 35W/ 65W Max.) Intel® 12th Gen Processors with LGA1700 Socket (TDP 35W/ 65W Max.) Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000 Processor

Intel® Celeron® N5100/ N4500 Processors 		AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605B/ R1505G Processors
Memory 2 x SO-DIMMs, DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 64GB
(Memory SPEC will vary depending on CPU.) 		2 x SO-DIMMs, DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 64GB 		2 x SO-DIMMs, DDR4 2933MHz

Up to 16GB 		DDR4 on Board 2400MHz

4GB / 8GB
Storage 1 x 2.5" SATA 6Gb/s HDD/ SSD

1 x M.2 2280 SATA/ PCIe x4 Gen 3 SSD 		1 x 2.5" SATA 6Gb/s HDD/ SSD

1 x M.2 2280 SATA/ PCIe NVME x 4 Gen3 SSD 		eMMC 5.1, Up to 128GB

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe x2 Gen 3 SSD (Optional) 		eMMC 64GB/ 128GB
Wireless 1 x M.2 2230 WLAN
802.11ac/ 802.11ax 		1 x M.2 2230 WLAN
802.11ac/ 802.11ax 		1 x M.2 2230 WLAN
802.11ac/ 802.11ax 		WLAN 802.11ac
Video Output SKU 1:
1 x HDMI
1 x DisplayPort
1 x VGA

SKU 2:
1 x HDMI
2 x DisplayPort 		1 x HDMI (2.0b)
2 x DisplayPort (1.4a)
1 x VGA or RS232 (optional)
(3 Video Outputs Max.) 		1 x HDMI
1 x mini DisplayPort 		1 x HDMI
1 x mini DisplayPort
Audio 1 x Combo Jack
1 x MIC-in 		1 x Combo Jack
1 x MIC-in 		1 x Combo Jack HDMI Audio
I/O Front:
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1
1 x Combo Jack
1 x Mic-In

Rear I/O:
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1
2 x USB 2.0
1 x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
1 x COM (RS-232, Optional)
1 x DC-in
1 x Kensington Lock 		Front:
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1
1 x Combo Jack
1 x Mic-in

Rear I/O:
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1
2 x USB 2.0
1 x 2.5 GbE LAN
1 x DC-in
1 x Kensington Lock 		1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Gigabit LAN
1 x DC-In
 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1
1 x USB 2.0
1 x Gigabit LAN
1 x DC-In
1 x Micro SD Card Slot
Dimension 205 x 176 x 33 mm 205 x 176 x 33 mm 117 x 128 x 35 mm 74 x 74 x 52.1 mm
OS Support Windows 11
Linux 		Windows 11
Linux 		Windows 11
Linux 		Windows 10
Power Supply TDP 35W: 19V/ 90W
TDP 65W: 19V/ 120W 		TDP 35W: 19V/ 90W
TDP 65W: 19V/ 120W 		19V/ 65W 12V/ 36W
Others N/A Support TPM Onboard (Optional)

Support Internal Speaker (Optional) 		1 x M.2 2280 for SSD (Key M)

1 x M.2 2230 for Wireless (Key E) 		Support HDMI CEC

* Specifications may vary depending on model and/or SKUs.

【InfoComm India 2022 Exhibition Information】



Disclaimer

Disclaimer

ECS - Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 16:09:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
