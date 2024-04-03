【Taiwan-Taipei】Leading global computer manufacturer Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) (2331.TW) will participate in the 2024 Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show. This year, ECS will focus on lightweight, high-performance niche laptop solutions, showcasing a full range of laptop products including AI laptops.

As the educational landscape evolves with time and technology, including the establishment of smart network environments, interactive hardware and software setups within classrooms, and online learning, creating spaces suitable for educational technology use and development is an issue concerned by schools and teachers.

ECS has been dedicated to the development of educational technology over the years, meeting all the needs of the educational environment with the latest technology, durable designs, and optimized functionality, providing the foundation necessary for students' academic development.

ECS's next-generation notebook "EP20AN2" is equipped with the latest Intel® Alder Lake N series processors, featuring an 11.6-inch screen, sleek design, and a body design compliant with MIL-STD-810H military standards, ensuring durability. It features a multi-touch screen, up to 8 hours of battery life, smooth and responsive performance, dual microphones, and an HD webcam to meet remote learning needs. It is an ideal solution for one-on-one teaching, teaching labs, and other applications. Additionally, it comes with a Microsoft MPP2.0 certified protocol handwriting touch pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity to precisely detect intensity and create smoother pen strokes, suitable for accurate note-taking and creative expression on the screen.

For senior level learning, the option of the notebook "SE40AN1C" with a clear large screen is available, equipped with a 14-inch FHD IPS large touch display, Full HD screen resolution presenting clearer image details, capable of opening the screen completely to 180 degrees for enhanced reading comfort. Meanwhile, the body meets MIL-STD-810H military standard tests for impact resistance, enduring falls from heights of up to 76 centimeters. The unique drainage design of the keyboard and touchpad protects internal components, making the laptop splash-resistant. With over 10 hours of battery life and full-featured Type C I/O ports, it enhances connectivity and versatility, meeting the diverse needs of modern classrooms.

ECS will launch the 14-inch AI series business laptop "UP40ML", equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, supporting the latest NPU technology to enable processors to execute AI computations more energy-efficiently on laptops, emphasizing energy efficiency while offloading CPU workload to improve AI processing capabilities. It can accomplish tasks through the Copilot AI assistant in Windows 11, meeting the needs of students, professionals, or creators for generative AI applications.

UP40ML features a 16.3mm slim aluminum body and lightweight 1.4kg design, with the latest PCIe™ Gen 4 x4 high-speed interface SSD and DDR5 5600 MT/s dual-channel memory, equipped with a 70Wh high-capacity battery for over 10 hours of battery life, making it more sleek and stylish for convenient mobile office and learning.

In order to actively showcase a complete range of solutions to the market, ECS will participate in the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows for the first time this year, showcasing a variety of products focusing on notebooks, including business, audio-visual, and student categories, covering everything from education to commercial fields, from entry-level to high-end models. Visitors are welcomed.

Event Information:

DATE：11 Apr 2024, (Thu) - 14 Apr 2024, (Sun)

PLACE：AsiaWorld-Expo（1 Airport Expo Blvd, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong）

BOOTH：No. 10P15, Hall 10 of AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong

