Elitegroup Computer : ECSIPC releases LEET Z790H7-A Motherboard and LEET B660 Barebone Gaming PC

［Taiwan－Taipei］ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., also known as ECSIPC, is the subsidiary of leading motherboard and computer manufacturer Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS). ECSIPC has joined hands with Intel to announce a new generation of Intel Raptor Lake Z790 series for LEET Z790H7-A MB motherboard and the other product of the latest LEET B660 gaming PC to satisfy gamers' passionate gaming experience and enhance the passionate gaming soul.

The Z790H7-A motherboard provides excellent performance for gamers and professionals. It is compatible with Intel® 12th and 13th generation Core™ processors (Raptor Lake-S & Alder Lake-S) as well as supports Win11 64bit. With the Intel Z790 chipset as the strong backing for development, the Z790 chipset has further improved the overclocking function, which can support the performance requirements of one-click overclocking, and the Z790 chipset also supports the powerful performance of DDR5 memory and PCIe5 transfer. DDR5 provides 50% higher bandwidth than DDR4 and also PCIe 5.0 increases the data rate from 16GT/s to 32GT/s, which is twice faster than PCIe 4.0.

The Z790H7-A equipped 4 M.2 SSD Slots, and the PCIE Gen4 interface can upgrade storage devices more quickly to create agile performance and quality. It is featured USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps Type-C to support the use of external storage devices. To ensure a perfect experience for gamers, the Z790H7-A motherboard is featured an 18-phase digital power supply to make certain that a stable gaming environment. About the internet support, it is equipped with Intel 2.5G LAN and supports M.2 2230 wireless 802.11ax.

The Z790H7-A motherboard adopts one-click BIOS update, which solves the complicated and cumbersome BIOS update problem for gamers. The Z790H7-A motherboard is specially designed with customized adjustable LEDs, and ALC1220's 8-channel high-efficiency audio chip which designed with durable Japanese capacitors to show excellent sound effects.

The LEET B660 barebones gaming PC supports up to Intel® 12th generation with Core™ i3, i5, i7, and i9 processors, and features a new hybrid architecture design to improve overall performance. The LEET B660 can be equipped with two graphics cards such as NVIDIA GeForce GTX or AMD Radeon RX6650 XT to upgrade the gaming environment. 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / 3060 Ti graphics card with NVIDIA Ampere provides a perfect performance. The other option, the 8 GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT based on the AMD RDNA2 and delivers stunning visuals, can provide incredible performance, and breathtaking visuals to empower gamers to vanquish 1080p gaming.

The LEET B660 is equipped with see-through side windows, elegant tempered glass side panels, which can be easily opened without tools, just by pressing the handle button. In order to create an excellent cooling environment, LEET B660 has enough airflow space and achieves maximum cooling effect through large surface air intakes. The PC itself is designed with 3.5"/2.5" HDD slot, which can support up to three 2.5" HDDs or one 3.5" HDD, allowing gamers to upgrade their storage. The exclusive ARGB lighting app design of LEET B660 has four lighting modes: static, breath, color cycle, and off when the system is running, which can freely change the color and optimize the overall gaming experience.

Model Z790H7-A MB Form Factor ATX Chipset Intel® Z790 Express Chipset CPU Intel® 12th & 13th Gen Processors for LGA 1700 socket Memory 4 x DIMMs, Dual Channel DDR5 4800+, up to 128GB Storage 4 x SATA 6Gb/s support SATA RAID 0,1,5,10 and extra 2 x SATA 6Gb/s



4 x M.2 support PCIE RAID 0,1,5 :

． 1 x M.2 supports 2242/2260/2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 NVME SSD

． 2 x M.2 supports 2242/2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 SSD

． 1 x M.2 supports 2242/2260/2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 & SATA SSD Expansion Slots 1 x PCI Express x 16 Gen 5.0 slot(s)

1 x PCI Express x 16 Gen 4.0 slot(s)

1 x PCI Express x 1 Gen 3.0 slot(s)

1 x M.2 supports 2230 WLAN/BT, CNVi Video Output 1 x HDMI / 1 x DP Audio 8-Channel (7.1) HD Audio subsystem by Realtek ALC1220 Ethernet Intel® i225v 2.5G LAN Controller USB 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1

8 x USB 2.0 Dimension 305 x 244mm Others 2.5G LAN

MCU control multi RGB headers

Easy Buttons to use

BIOS update w/o CPU & DRAM

VR Loading LED

Model LEET B660 Barebone Gaming PC LEET B660 AMD SKU LEET B660 NVIDIA SKU CPU Supports 12th Gen Intel® Core™ family/ Pentium / Celeron series processors for LGA 1700 socket

TDP 65W

7+1 Phase Thermal Design Powe Chipset Intel® B660 Chipset Intel® B660 Chipset Motherboard ECS B660H7-M20 ECS mATX B660H7-M20 Graphics On board graphics (1xHDMI port, 3xDP ports)

AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT 8GB GDDR6 (PSU 550W) On Board Graphic Card (1xHDMI port, 3xDP ports)

NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 (PSU 650W)

VIDIA GeForce® RTX 3060TI 8GB GDDR6 (PSU 650W) Memory Dual-channel DDR4 Memory architecture

Support 3200MHz max. non-ECC, Un-buffered SDRAM Memory

2 x 288-pin DDR4 DIMM socket

Support up to 64 GB *

Intel® extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 1.3/1.2 Memory Modules Storage 1 x M.2 2280 Key M, Support PCIe Gen 4x4

1 x M.2 2280 Key M, Support SATA 3.0

3 x SATA 6Gb/s ports Drive Bays 1 x 3.5"/2.5"

2 x USB 3.1 Gen1

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 (TypeC)

2 x USB 2.0 port Audio Realtek ALC1200 7.1-CH HD Audio Codec Realtek ALC1200 7.1-CH HD Audio Codec Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1

1 x Earphone port

1 x DP port

1 x HDMI port

2 x USB 2.0 port

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 port (TypeC)

2 x USB3.2 Gen1 port

1 x RJ45 Ethernet port

1 x Audio port (Line Out/Line In/Mic In) port



On Card ports:

3 x DP port

On Card ports:

3 x DP port

1 x HDMI port Power Supply 550W, 80+ Gold 100-240V 650W, 80+ Gold 100-240V Accessory Quick Guide, Power Code(Vary by country) Screw*8, Wifi Card (Opt.), WLAN FRAME (Opt.), Antenna (Opt.), Antenna booster (Opt.) Quick Guide, Power Code(Vary by country) Screw*8, Wifi Card (Opt.), WLAN FRAME (Opt.), Antenna (Opt.), Antenna booster (Opt.) Volume 26L 26L Dimensions (mm) H 365 x W 188 x D 379mm

* Specifications may vary depending on model and/or SKU.