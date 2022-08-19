Elitegroup Computer : To announce business and financial information for investors understanding due to our company being attention security of Taiwan stock exchange market

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Cause of occurrence:Per Taiwan stock exchange Corporation' Instrucion 3.Financial and business information: Last month Compare with Last Quarter Compare with Total of the recent 4 Quarters (JUL-2022) JUL-2022(%) (2Q 2022) 2Q 2022((%) (3Q 2021to2Q 2022) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ ----------------- Operating revenue (Million) 2,740 23% 10,782 45% 36,229 Net income before tax (Million) 129 -12% 433 369% 955 Net income attributable to Owners of parent (Million) 100 9% 344 254% 718 Earnings per share (Dollar) 0.18 13% 0.62 265% 1.28 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None