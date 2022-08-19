Elitegroup Computer : To announce business and financial information for investors understanding due to our company being attention security of Taiwan stock exchange market
08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Provided by: Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
16:54:43
Subject
To announce business and financial information for
investors understanding due to our company being
attention security of Taiwan stock exchange market
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Cause of occurrence:Per Taiwan stock exchange Corporation' Instrucion
3.Financial and business information:
Last month Compare with Last Quarter Compare with Total of the
recent 4 Quarters
(JUL-2022) JUL-2022(%) (2Q 2022) 2Q 2022((%) (3Q 2021to2Q 2022)
------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ -----------------
Operating revenue
(Million) 2,740 23% 10,782 45% 36,229
Net income before tax
(Million) 129 -12% 433 369% 955
Net income attributable to Owners of parent
(Million) 100 9% 344 254% 718
Earnings per share
(Dollar) 0.18 13% 0.62 265% 1.28
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
