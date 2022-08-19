Log in
    2331   TW0002331006

ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.

(2331)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
26.45 TWD   +2.92%
05:14aELITEGROUP COMPUTER : To announce business and financial information for investors understanding due to our company being attention security of Taiwan stock exchange market
PU
08/12Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/05ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : Announcing board of directors resolution to spin off the Company's IPC & IOT Business to a 100% owned subsidiary.
PU
Elitegroup Computer : To announce business and financial information for investors understanding due to our company being attention security of Taiwan stock exchange market

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Elitegroup Computer Systems Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 16:54:43
Subject 
 To announce business and financial information for
investors understanding due to our company being
attention security of Taiwan stock exchange market
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Cause of occurrence:Per Taiwan stock exchange Corporation' Instrucion
3.Financial and business information:
Last month  Compare with  Last Quarter Compare with    Total of the
                                                          recent 4 Quarters
     (JUL-2022)   JUL-2022(%)   (2Q 2022)   2Q 2022((%)  (3Q 2021to2Q 2022)
     ------------ ------------ ------------  ------------ -----------------
Operating revenue
(Million)  2,740      23%      10,782          45%       36,229
Net income before tax
(Million)    129     -12%         433         369%          955
Net income attributable to Owners of parent
(Million)    100       9%         344         254%          718
Earnings per share
(Dollar)    0.18      13%        0.62         265%         1.28
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ECS - Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 31 938 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
Net income 2021 71,5 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
Net cash 2021 3 242 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 175x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 743 M 491 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Managers and Directors
Lung Kuang Yang General Manager
Kuei Hsiang Chuang Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Yan Lin Kuo Chairman
Han Fei Lin Independent Director
Chen Yue Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELITEGROUP COMPUTER SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.56%491
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-16.58%10 147
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-14.12%8 809
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-5.99%3 303
INVENTEC CORPORATION-4.01%2 863
ACER INCORPORATED-26.60%2 235