Elixir Energy : Appendix 3Y RC

10/30/2020 | 11:15am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
ABN
51 108 230 995
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Richard Cottee
Date of last notice
22 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect interest by virtue of being a beneficiary of Mamdal
(including registered holder)
Superannuation Pty Ltd.
Date of change
16 October 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect Interests
i)
9,937,500 Ordinary Shares
ii)
6,000,000 Listed Options (100% vested)
iii)
7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights
Direct Interests
nil
Class
i)
Ordinary Shares
ii)
Listed Options
iii)
Class C Performance Rights
Number acquired
1,971,814 Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
1,971,814 Listed Options exercised
1,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA)
at $0.135.
No. of securities held after change
Indirect Interests
i)
10,909,314 Ordinary Shares
ii)
4,028,186 Listed Options (100% vested)
iii)
7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights
Direct Interests
nil
Nature of change
Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA)
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
