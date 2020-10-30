Log in
ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED

(EXR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/30
0.125 AUD   +4.17%
11:25aELIXIR ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice replacing prior release
PU
11:25aELIXIR ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
11:15aELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Excercised
PU
Elixir Energy : Appendix 3Y RC

10/30/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity

ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

51 108 230 995

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Cottee

Date of last notice

22 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest by virtue of being a beneficiary of Mamdal

(including registered holder)

Superannuation Pty Ltd.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

16 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect Interests

Note: The Company undertook a 1:25 share consolidation

i)

9,937,500 Ordinary Shares

which became effective 18 August 2016 and these numbers

ii)

6,000,000 Listed Options (100% vested)

reflect that consolidation

iii)

7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights

Direct Interests

nil

Class

i)

Ordinary Shares

ii)

Listed Options

iii)

Class C Performance Rights

Number acquired

1,971,814 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

1,971,814 Listed Options exercised

1,000,000 Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

at $0.0679 per security and sale of Ordinary Share on market

estimated valuation

at $0.135.

No. of securities held after change

Indirect Interests

i)

10,909,314 Ordinary Shares

ii)

4,028,186 Listed Options (100% vested)

iii)

7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights

Direct Interests

nil

Nature of change

Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA)

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

at $0.0679 per security and sale of shares on market.

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Elixir Energy Limited published this content on 18 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:14:04 UTC

