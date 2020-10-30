Elixir Energy : Appendix 3Y RC

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED ABN 51 108 230 995

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Richard Cottee Date of last notice 22 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Indirect interest by virtue of being a beneficiary of Mamdal (including registered holder) Superannuation Pty Ltd. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 16 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Interests Note: The Company undertook a 1:25 share consolidation i) 9,937,500 Ordinary Shares which became effective 18 August 2016 and these numbers ii) 6,000,000 Listed Options (100% vested) reflect that consolidation iii) 7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights Direct Interests nil Class i) Ordinary Shares ii) Listed Options iii) Class C Performance Rights Number acquired 1,971,814 Ordinary Shares Number disposed 1,971,814 Listed Options exercised 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares