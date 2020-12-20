Elixir Energy : Appendix 3Y RC
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
ABN
51 108 230 995
Name of Director
Date of last notice
Richard Cottee
27 November 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Direct and indirect
Indirect interest by virtue of being a beneficiary of Mamdal Superannuation Pty Ltd.
Date of change
14 December 2020
18 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Indirect Interests
12,730,838 Ordinary Shares
56,662 Listed Options (100% vested)
7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights
Direct Interests
Nil
Ordinary Shares
Listed Options
Class C Performance Rights
56,662 Ordinary Shares
56,662 Listed Options exercised
35,260 Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA) at $0.0679 per security and sale of Ordinary Share on market at $0.1150.
Indirect Interests
12,752,240 Ordinary Shares
nil Listed Options
7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights
Direct Interests
nil
Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA) at $0.0679 per security and sale of shares on market.
Part 3 -
