Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Elixir Energy Limited    EXR   AU000000EXR1

ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED

(EXR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/18
0.115 AUD   0.00%
05:25pELIXIR ENERGY : Appendix 3Y RC
PU
05:25pELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
12/14ELIXIR ENERGY : Notice to Option Holders regarding expiring listed options
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elixir Energy : Appendix 3Y RC

12/20/2020 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

51 108 230 995

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Date of last notice

Richard Cottee

27 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Direct and indirect

Indirect interest by virtue of being a beneficiary of Mamdal Superannuation Pty Ltd.

Date of change

14 December 2020

18 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Note: The Company undertook a 1:25 share consolidation which became effective 18 August 2016 and these numbers reflect that consolidation

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Indirect Interests

  1. 12,730,838 Ordinary Shares
  2. 56,662 Listed Options (100% vested)
  3. 7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights

Direct Interests

Nil

  1. Ordinary Shares
  2. Listed Options
  3. Class C Performance Rights

56,662 Ordinary Shares

56,662 Listed Options exercised

35,260 Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA) at $0.0679 per security and sale of Ordinary Share on market at $0.1150.

Indirect Interests

  1. 12,752,240 Ordinary Shares
  2. nil Listed Options
  3. 7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights

Direct Interests

nil

Issued of shares on the exercise of Listed Options (EXROA) at $0.0679 per security and sale of shares on market.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elixir Energy Limited published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 22:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
05:25pELIXIR ENERGY : Appendix 3Y RC
PU
05:25pELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
12/14ELIXIR ENERGY : Notice to Option Holders regarding expiring listed options
PU
12/13ELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
12/09Australian Shares Rise for Seventh Straight Day; Consumer Sentiment Climbs to..
MT
12/08Elixir Energy Shares Rally 15% Following 92% Increase in Nomgon IX CBM PSC Pr..
MT
12/08ELIXIR ENERGY : Prospective Resources Increased
PU
12/06ELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
11/27ELIXIR ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
11/27ELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,53 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2020 3,30 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86,1 M 65,5 M 65,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elixir Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,12 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil Young Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Cottee Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Kelemen Non-Executive Director
Anna Sloboda Non-Executive Director
Victoria Marie Allinson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED228.57%65
CONOCOPHILLIPS-36.98%43 765
CNOOC LIMITED-44.06%41 756
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-38.19%30 202
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-26.52%28 516
ECOPETROL S.A.-29.83%27 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ