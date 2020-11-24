Elixir Energy : Listed Options Exercised 11/24/2020 | 01:27am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 24 November 2020 LISTED OPTIONS EXERCISED AND SHARE ISSUE Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") announces that recently it had received applications to exercise 4,658,706 listed options (ASX: EXROA) and $316,326 has been paid to it in connection therewith. Listed Options Shares on issue Balance prior to issue 97,775,764 712,614,730 Listed options exercised (4,658,706) 4,658,706 Balance after issue 93,117,058 717,273,436 Listed Options Listed Options No. $. Listed options exercised to date 25,495,559 $1,728,025 Elixir listed options have a strike price of $0.0679 and expire on 31 December 2020. 38 days and 26 ASX trading daysleft to exercise or trade your listed options before they expire on 31 December 2020. Option holders wishing to exercise their options should fill in the form available on the Company's website - www.elixirenergy.com.au- and follow the instructions thereon with respect to payment, etc. By authority of the Board: Neil Young - Managing Director Elixir Energy Ltd (ABN 51 108 230 995) Level 10, 50 Pirie Street Adelaide SA 5000, Australia For further information on Elixir Energy, please call us on +61 (8) 7079 5610, visit the Company's website at www.elixirenergy.com.au elixirenergy.com.au +Rule 2.7 Appendix 2A Application for quotation of +securities Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1 1.2 *Registration type and number ABN 51 108 230 995 Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). 1.3 *ASX issuer code EXR 1.4 *This announcement is ☒ A new announcement Tick whichever is applicable. ☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐ A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4c *Reason for cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues ). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 1 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1.5 *Date of this announcement 24 November 2020 Part 2 - Type of issue Question Question Answer No. 2.1 *The +securities to be quoted are: ☐ Being issued as part of a transaction or Select whichever item is applicable. transactions previously announced to If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of the market in an Appendix 3B issues of securities, please complete a separate ☐ Being issued under a +dividend or Appendix 2A for each type of issue. distribution plan ☒ Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted ☐ Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid +securities ☐ +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire ☐ +Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease ☐ +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer ☐ Other 2.2a.1 *Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market n/a of the proposed issue of +securities for which quotation is now being sought Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" 2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities n/a yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B". + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 2 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues n/a of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes". Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date. 2.2b.1 *Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in n/a relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". 2.2b.2 *Does the +dividend or distribution plan Yes or No meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2 n/a exception 4 that it does not impose a limit on participation? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4 would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of participation e.g. security holders can only participate to a maximum value of $x in respect of their entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum number of securities that can participate in the plan e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu of dividend payable for x number of securities. 2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of 4,658,706 Listed Options (ASX: EXROA) at options that were exercised or other $0.0679 per security (expiry date 31 +convertible securities that were converted December 2020) (including their ASX security code) Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". 2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or 24 November 2020 other +convertible securities were converted Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. 2.2d.1 Please state the number and type of partly n/a paid +securities (including their ASX security code) that were fully paid up Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities". + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Elixir Energy Limited published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 06:26:01 UTC

