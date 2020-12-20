Elixir Energy : Listed Options Exercised

Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") announces that recently it had received applications to exercise 1,650,914 listed options (ASX: EXROA) and $112,097 has been paid to it in connection therewith.
Listed Options
Shares on issue
Balance prior to issue
62,046,003
748,344,491
Listed options exercised
(1,650,914)
1,650,914
Balance after issue
60,395,089
749,995,407
Listed Options
Listed Options
No.
$.
Listed options exercised to date
58,171,528
$3,949,847
Elixir listed options have a strike price of $0.0679 and expire on 31 December 2020.
11 days and 7 ASX trading daysleft to exercise or trade your listed options before they expire on 31 December 2020.
Option holders wishing to exercise their options should fill in the form available on the Company's website - www.elixirenergy.com.au- and follow the instructions thereon with respect to payment, etc.
By authority of the Board:
Neil Young- Managing Director
Elixir Energy Ltd (ABN 51 108 230 995)
Level 10, 50 Pirie Street
Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
For further information on Elixir Energy, please call us on +61 (8) 7079 5610, visit the Company's website at www.elixirenergy.com.au
elixirenergy.com.au
+Rule 2.7
Appendix 2A
Application for quotation of +securities
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.
*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question no
Question
Answer
1.1
1.2
*Name of entity
We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1
*Registration type and number
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number).
ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
ABN 51 108 230 995
*ASX issuer code
*This announcement is
Tick whichever is applicable.
1.4a *Reason for update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update.
EXR
A new announcement
An update/amendment to a previous announcement
A cancellation of a previous announcement
1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4c *Reason for cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 1
31 January 2020
This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 2A
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1.5
*Date of this announcement
21 December 2020
Part 2 - Type of issue
Question No.
Question
Answer
2.1
2.2a.1
*The +securities to be quoted are:
Select whichever item is applicable.
If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 2A for each type of issue.
*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market of the proposed issue of +securities for which quotation is now being sought
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B"
Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Being issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid +securities
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
Other
n/a
2.2a.2
*Are there any further issues of +securities
n/a
yet to take place to complete the
transaction(s) referred to in the
Appendix 3B?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
3B".
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 2
31 January 2020
This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 2A
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues
n/a
of +securities yet to take place to complete
the transaction(s) referred to in the
Appendix 3B
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".
Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date.
2.2b.1
2.2b.2
2.2c.1
2.2c.2
*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
*Does the +dividend or distribution plan meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2 exception 4 that it does not impose a limit on participation?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4 would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of participation e.g. security holders can only participate to a maximum value of $x in respect of their entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum number of securities that can participate in the plan e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu of dividend payable for x number of securities.
Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code)
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".
And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted.
n/a
Yes or No n/a
1,650,914 Listed Options (ASX: EXROA) at $0.0679 per security (expiry date 31 December 2020)
18 December 2020
2.2d.1
Please state the number and type of partly
n/a
paid +securities (including their ASX
security code) that were fully paid up
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 3
31 January 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Elixir Energy Limited published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 22:24:02 UTC