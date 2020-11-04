Elixir Energy : Operations Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Elixir plans to drill two more exploration strat-holes in 2020 and is working with its drilling contractor on finalizing local permits. The timing of the spud of the next well is not locked in but the Company is aiming for this occur within the next week.
Elixir's Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: "The strong net coal outcome from the Nomgon 5S Redrill well means we have now drilled five successful wells in the Nomgon sub-basinin a row. This well was a 7.3 km step-outfrom the original Nomgon 1 discovery. Data from all the Nomgon wells will now be progressively analysed and integrated, leading firstly to updated prospective resource numbers followed by our maiden contingent resource booking."
