Elixir Energy : Operations Update

5 November 2020

OPERATIONS UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

Nomgon 5S Re-drill well logs a total of 47metres of net coal

Re-drill well logs a total of 47metres of net coal Hutul 1S drilling ahead

Rig moving to next location shortly

Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on operations in its 100% owned Nomgon IX CBM PSC.

The Nomgon 5S Re-drill appraisal strat-hole well reached a total depth of 450 metres this week and has since been logged and remediated. A total of 47m of net coal was intersected.

The Hutul 1S exploration well is currently drilling ahead and the Company anticipates it should reach total depth and be logged within the next week.