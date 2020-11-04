Log in
ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED

ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED

(EXR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/04
0.115 AUD   0.00%
05:16pELIXIR ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
10/30ELIXIR ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice replacing prior release
PU
10/30ELIXIR ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elixir Energy : Operations Update

11/04/2020 | 05:16pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX : EXR

5 November 2020

OPERATIONS UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nomgon 5S Re-drill well logs a total of 47metres of net coal
  • Hutul 1S drilling ahead
  • Rig moving to next location shortly

Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on operations in its 100% owned Nomgon IX CBM PSC.

The Nomgon 5S Re-drill appraisal strat-hole well reached a total depth of 450 metres this week and has since been logged and remediated. A total of 47m of net coal was intersected.

The Hutul 1S exploration well is currently drilling ahead and the Company anticipates it should reach total depth and be logged within the next week.

elixirenergy.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Elixir plans to drill two more exploration strat-holes in 2020 and is working with its drilling contractor on finalizing local permits. The timing of the spud of the next well is not locked in but the Company is aiming for this occur within the next week.

Elixir's Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: "The strong net coal outcome from the Nomgon 5S Redrill well means we have now drilled five successful wells in the Nomgon sub-basinin a row. This well was a 7.3 km step-outfrom the original Nomgon 1 discovery. Data from all the Nomgon wells will now be progressively analysed and integrated, leading firstly to updated prospective resource numbers followed by our maiden contingent resource booking."

By authority of the Board:

Neil Young - Managing Director

Elixir Energy Ltd (ABN 51 108 230 995)

Level 3, 60 Hindmarsh Square

Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

For further information on Elixir Energy, please call us on +61 (8) 7079 5610, visit the Company's website at www.elixirenergy.com.au

elixirenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Elixir Energy Limited published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:15:03 UTC

