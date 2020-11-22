Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Elixir Energy Limited    EXR   AU000000EXR1

ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED

(EXR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
0.125 AUD   -3.85%
05:19pELIXIR ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
11/19ELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
11/13ELIXIR ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elixir Energy : Operations Update

11/22/2020 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX : EXR

23 November 2020

OPERATIONS UPDATE - GASSY COALS

INTERSECTED IN NEW SUB-BASIN

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Yangir 1S well intersects 27 metres of gassy coals in a new sub-basin
  • Hutul 1S intersects 6 metres of coal in possible far East extension of Nomgon sub-basin
  • Final well due for 2021 could be pushed out due to COVID restrictions

Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on operations in its 100% owned Nomgon IX CBM PSC.

The Yangar 1S strat-hole well (see map below) is currently being drilled in a new sub-basin located some 24 kilometres to the West North West of Nomgon-1. To date 27 metres of coal have been intersected. As of Saturday morning, the well was at 347 metres.

The Company's well site geologist has observed very active gas bubbling from coals recovered to surface and in the mud-pit. This is considered unusual and is highly promising in coals that were at a relatively shallow depth of 260 metres. This may extend upwards the Company's overall view on the potential CBM "window" in the PSC.

Elixir will now follow up with an appraisal program in the Yangir sub-basin next year, likely commencing with a fully desorbed and tested core-hole.

elixirenergy.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hutul 1S strat-hole well (located 19 kilometres to the East of Nomgon-1) was drilled to test the eastern-most extension of the Nomgon sub-basin. It reached a total depth of 560 metres and intersected 6 metres of coal. Further tests and analysis is required to determine if this is a basinal extension from Nomgon or a new depocentre, but on the face of the facts available at present this is a promising find.

Elixir's drilling program in 2020 has now delivered seven wells that successfully intersected material coals over a total West to East distance of 43 kilometres.

COVID prevention measures in Mongolia have recently been escalated following instances of community transmission for the first time in the country. At this stage the situation is somewhat fluid but it seems likely that the Company's planned final strat-hole for 2020 will be delayed.

Elixir's Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: "Elixir's Vision is to discover material quantities of gas just North of the Chinese border. Our strategy to achieve this is to utilize low cost exploration and appraisal tools in potential multiple CBM bearing sub-basins in our vast PSC. In the course of 2020 alone we have now identified two such sub-basins and made material progress in appraising one of these. We look forward to continue to implement this successful 'rinse and repeat' process in the years ahead."

By authority of the Board:

Neil Young - Managing Director

Elixir Energy Ltd (ABN 51 108 230 995)

Level 3, 60 Hindmarsh Square

Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

For further information on Elixir Energy, please call us on +61 (8) 7079 5610, visit the Company's website at www.elixirenergy.com.au

elixirenergy.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elixir Energy Limited published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:18:04 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
05:19pELIXIR ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
11/19ELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
11/13ELIXIR ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
11/12ELIXIR ENERGY : Noosa Conference Presentation
PU
11/08ELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Excercised
PU
11/04ELIXIR ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
10/30ELIXIR ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice replacing prior release
PU
10/30ELIXIR ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/30ELIXIR ENERGY : Listed Options Exercised
PU
10/30ELIXIR ENERGY : Appendix 3Y RC
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,53 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net cash 2020 3,30 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 89,1 M 65,2 M 65,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elixir Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,07 AUD
Last Close Price 0,13 AUD
Spread / Highest target -44,0%
Spread / Average Target -44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Young Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard I. Cottee Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Kelemen Non-Executive Director
Anna Sloboda Non-Executive Director
Victoria Marie Allinson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED257.14%65
CNOOC LIMITED-32.48%50 393
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.03%42 345
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.81%26 480
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-32.33%25 691
ECOPETROL S.A.-35.05%24 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ