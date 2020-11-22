Elixir Energy : Operations Update

The Hutul 1S strat-hole well (located 19 kilometres to the East of Nomgon-1) was drilled to test the eastern-most extension of the Nomgon sub-basin. It reached a total depth of 560 metres and intersected 6 metres of coal. Further tests and analysis is required to determine if this is a basinal extension from Nomgon or a new depocentre, but on the face of the facts available at present this is a promising find.
Elixir's drilling program in 2020 has now delivered seven wells that successfully intersected material coals over a total West to East distance of 43 kilometres.
COVID prevention measures in Mongolia have recently been escalated following instances of community transmission for the first time in the country. At this stage the situation is somewhat fluid but it seems likely that the Company's planned final strat-hole for 2020 will be delayed.
Elixir's Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: "Elixir's Vision is to discover material quantities of gas just North of the Chinese border. Our strategy to achieve this is to utilize low cost exploration and appraisal tools in potential multiple CBM bearing sub-basins in our vast PSC. In the course of 2020 alone we have now identified two such sub-basins and made material progress in appraising one of these. We look forward to continue to implement this successful 'rinse and repeat' process in the years ahead."
