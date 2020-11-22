Elixir Energy : Operations Update

23 November 2020

OPERATIONS UPDATE - GASSY COALS

INTERSECTED IN NEW SUB-BASIN

HIGHLIGHTS

Yangir 1S well intersects 27 metres of gassy coals in a new sub-basin

sub-basin Hutul 1S intersects 6 metres of coal in possible far East extension of Nomgon sub-basin

sub-basin Final well due for 2021 could be pushed out due to COVID restrictions

Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on operations in its 100% owned Nomgon IX CBM PSC.

The Yangar 1S strat-hole well (see map below) is currently being drilled in a new sub-basin located some 24 kilometres to the West North West of Nomgon-1. To date 27 metres of coal have been intersected. As of Saturday morning, the well was at 347 metres.

The Company's well site geologist has observed very active gas bubbling from coals recovered to surface and in the mud-pit. This is considered unusual and is highly promising in coals that were at a relatively shallow depth of 260 metres. This may extend upwards the Company's overall view on the potential CBM "window" in the PSC.

Elixir will now follow up with an appraisal program in the Yangir sub-basin next year, likely commencing with a fully desorbed and tested core-hole.

elixirenergy.com.au