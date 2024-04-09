The Uber-realists

Vaclav Smil:

"Since Kyoto in 1997, there has been no absolute worldwide

decarbonization. In fact the very opposite is the case….

In 2022 the world consumed nearly 55% more energy locked in fossil carbon than it did in 1997….

In that quarter century, the world has substantially increased its dependence on

fossil carbon….

Responsible analyses must acknowledge existing energy, material, engineering, managerial, economic and

political realities".