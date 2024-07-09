Webinar Presentation

9 July 2024

ASX:EXR

Gas - Macro Overview

The desired energy

transition is very hard

  • A wide variety of challenges - physical, economic and political - to the desired energy transition
  • Increasingly being recognised by Governments of all stripes
  • Gas is not optional - demand will in fact grow

LNG demand forecast

to rise

  • Multiple industry and Government parties forecast growing LNG demand
  • Asian demand particularly strong - e.g. will India follow China as a large importer
  • Australian security of supply valued by geopolitical allies

East Coast Australia

gas supply crisis

  • The long recognised supply crunch is nearly upon us
  • Govt now recognising depth of supply problems
  • Current prices of >A$12 expected to be a long term floor
  • LNG imports likely

The East Coast Gas Crisis is Upon Us

The Taroom Trough has the location and scale to make a difference

  • For many years industry observers have noted the East Coast gas market faces a growing gap between demand and supply
  • A crunch is now potentially imminent - gas storage in Victoria is currently much lower than normal
  • Solutions are sparse and will require time and significant capital expenditure
  • LNG imports will almost certainly be required - from Port Kembla and also possibly Victoria and/or South Australia
  • Imported LNG will cost ~A$20/GJ - and will become a key marginal price setter
  • The Taroom Trough's favoured location and vast gas resources - when de-risked - can provide material contribution to addressing the supply squeeze

ACCC Gas Supply Report June 2024

The Elixir Team

Board of Directors

Richard Cottee

Non-Executive Chairman

Former Managing Director of CSG focused Queensland Gas Corporation (QGC), taking it from market cap of $20M to $5.7B

Other former CEO positions include CS Energy, NRG Europe & Central Petroleum

Neil Young

Managing Director

Former Business Development Manager at Santos, where he helped build Santos' CSG business

Has worked in Mongolia since 2011

Stephen Kelemen

Non-Executive Director

Extensive technical and commercial career at Santos, including managing its CSG business

Current Non Executive Director at CSG focused Galilee Energy (GLL)

Anna Sloboda

Non-Executive Director

Quality Partners and Suppliers

- Information Sharing Agreement

- Data Sharing Agreement

  • Drilling services
  • Stimulation services

- Drilling management services

  • 48.5% R&D tax credit

Previous employers include Lehman Bros, Clough, Curtin

University & Trans-Tasman Resources

Ex-USSR background and experience of working in China

Capital Structure

Current

Shareholder Information

5.85% | MD & Directors

Number of Shares

1,132 million

19.3% | Top 20

Options & Perf Rights

Market Capitalisation (at A$0.11)

115 million

A$125 million

Elixir Energy Shareholders

Shareholders

Cash (31/3/24 - inclusive of R&D)

Enterprise Value

A$12 million

A$113 million

80.7% | Balance of Shareholders

Share Price Performance

Company Liquidity

Average trading of

>$400k/day

In April/May

The Taroom Trough - An Advantaged Location

The prolific Bowen Basin is now set to deliver another energy source

The Grandis Gas Project is very well

located in the Taroom Trough in the

Southern Bowen Basin

Australia's premier physical and

commercial gas hub - Wallumbilla

- is immediately adjacent

Market factors are now driving new

rounds of drilling in the Taroom

Trough - including by Majors

Pipeline costs minimal - material

savings per GJ - as well as

avoidance of financing concerns

over new transmission pipelines

Long term community acceptance

of oil and gas in the region

Australia's onshore oilfield service

sector is centred in the region

Material and Growing Energy Infrastructure

The Taroom Trough is adjacent to substantial and growing energy infrastructure

  • New energy sources always benefit from adjacency to existing energy infrastructure - brownfields economics apply
  • The region has a substantial existing gas fired generation fleet - and plans for more (and potentially much more as Queensland's energy mix evolves)
  • Complementary gas storage assets are already in the area - with an arguable need for much more - cheaper and less politically challenged than greenfields pumped storage hydro
  • The existing gas transmission network, centred around the Wallumbilla Hub, provides ready market access to both LNG and domestic gas markets
  • Greenfields gas transmission developments are likely challenged by ESG concerns from investors (and lawfare) - not relevant in brownfields location

Attractive to Large Sources of Capital

Securing material capital for gas development needs to pass through multiple gates

  • The Taroom Trough is a favourable location for such large companies:
  • The best source of capital for new gas developments is arguably existing large oil and gas companies - they provide not only money, but multiple technical, commercial and political skill sets

Brownfields - many majors,

large LNG buyers, etc, are

already in Queensland - and

even for those who are not, the

existence of the incumbents

reduces risk perceptions

Materiality - the resource size

is multi-Tcf (with possibly

100Ms of bbls of liquids) and could accept billions of dollars of investment

Investments in the future can be varied in response to market conditions - a key feature of an onshore unconventional play close to existing infrastructure

Low emissions profile - the Taroom is low in CO2 (pipeline spec) and has a long term pathway to reducing scope 1 & 2 emissions from electrification, etc

Low sovereign risk - Queensland is a favourable location within Australia for resource investments

  • and despite some recent sins at Federal level, Australia itself is still much better than most of the world

Multiple Operator Activity

Home to several majors, the Taroom Trough hosts material discovered and potential gas resources

  • Shell: Currently drilling. "The estimate of recoverable hydrocarbons in this reservoir across ATP 645 in the area covered by PCA 1 (305), on an unrisked P50 basis,

is 3.0 Tcf sales gas and 252 mmboe NGLs and

ATP 2044

Santos: Recently executed Data Sharing Agreement

multi-Tcfpotential" (Kevin Gallagher - Santos CEO - Australian Financial Review on 15 November 2018

  • Elixir: 2C contingent resources of 1,297 Bcf and 2U prospective resources of 3,603 Bcf - to be upgraded post imminent end of Daydream-2 program
  • Omega: 2C contingent resources of 1.7 Tcf. Stimulated horizontal well to follow in 2024

With multiple operators investing substantially and experimenting with different approaches - the greater the

chance the "code" is cracked for the benefit of all

1 -https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0010/1672921/21-296-File-G.pdf

Daydream-2 - Multiple Objectives

Daydream-2's multiple objectives are centred around de-risking and value creation

Target of >500 metres of gross vertical interval of prospective reservoirs

1. DFITs to fully evaluate stress, pore-pressure and permeability

3.

Confirm CO2 and liquids content

4.

Expand Contingent Resources

5.

Plan is for 6 stages of stimulation - isolating both coals and

6.

sandstones

7.

Execute R&D elements

Gather data for scalable ~500 well development

