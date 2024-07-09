Webinar Presentation
9 July 2024
Gas - Macro Overview
The desired energy
transition is very hard
- A wide variety of challenges - physical, economic and political - to the desired energy transition
- Increasingly being recognised by Governments of all stripes
- Gas is not optional - demand will in fact grow
LNG demand forecast
to rise
- Multiple industry and Government parties forecast growing LNG demand
- Asian demand particularly strong - e.g. will India follow China as a large importer
- Australian security of supply valued by geopolitical allies
East Coast Australia
gas supply crisis
- The long recognised supply crunch is nearly upon us
- Govt now recognising depth of supply problems
- Current prices of >A$12 expected to be a long term floor
- LNG imports likely
The East Coast Gas Crisis is Upon Us
The Taroom Trough has the location and scale to make a difference
- For many years industry observers have noted the East Coast gas market faces a growing gap between demand and supply
- A crunch is now potentially imminent - gas storage in Victoria is currently much lower than normal
- Solutions are sparse and will require time and significant capital expenditure
- LNG imports will almost certainly be required - from Port Kembla and also possibly Victoria and/or South Australia
- Imported LNG will cost ~A$20/GJ - and will become a key marginal price setter
- The Taroom Trough's favoured location and vast gas resources - when de-risked - can provide material contribution to addressing the supply squeeze
ACCC Gas Supply Report June 2024
The Elixir Team
Board of Directors
Richard Cottee
Non-Executive Chairman
Former Managing Director of CSG focused Queensland Gas Corporation (QGC), taking it from market cap of $20M to $5.7B
Other former CEO positions include CS Energy, NRG Europe & Central Petroleum
Neil Young
Managing Director
Former Business Development Manager at Santos, where he helped build Santos' CSG business
Has worked in Mongolia since 2011
Stephen Kelemen
Non-Executive Director
Extensive technical and commercial career at Santos, including managing its CSG business
Current Non Executive Director at CSG focused Galilee Energy (GLL)
Anna Sloboda
Non-Executive Director
Quality Partners and Suppliers
- Information Sharing Agreement
- Data Sharing Agreement
- Drilling services
- Stimulation services
- Drilling management services
- 48.5% R&D tax credit
Previous employers include Lehman Bros, Clough, Curtin
University & Trans-Tasman Resources
Ex-USSR background and experience of working in China
Capital Structure
Capital Structure
Capital Structure
Current
Shareholder Information
5.85% | MD & Directors
Number of Shares
1,132 million
19.3% | Top 20
Options & Perf Rights
Market Capitalisation (at A$0.11)
115 million
A$125 million
Elixir Energy Shareholders
Shareholders
Cash (31/3/24 - inclusive of R&D)
Enterprise Value
A$12 million
A$113 million
80.7% | Balance of Shareholders
Share Price Performance
Company Liquidity
Average trading of
>$400k/day
In April/May
The Taroom Trough - An Advantaged Location
The prolific Bowen Basin is now set to deliver another energy source
• The Grandis Gas Project is very well
located in the Taroom Trough in the
Southern Bowen Basin
• Australia's premier physical and
commercial gas hub - Wallumbilla
- is immediately adjacent
• Market factors are now driving new
rounds of drilling in the Taroom
Trough - including by Majors
• Pipeline costs minimal - material
savings per GJ - as well as
avoidance of financing concerns
over new transmission pipelines
• Long term community acceptance
of oil and gas in the region
• Australia's onshore oilfield service
sector is centred in the region
Material and Growing Energy Infrastructure
The Taroom Trough is adjacent to substantial and growing energy infrastructure
- New energy sources always benefit from adjacency to existing energy infrastructure - brownfields economics apply
- The region has a substantial existing gas fired generation fleet - and plans for more (and potentially much more as Queensland's energy mix evolves)
- Complementary gas storage assets are already in the area - with an arguable need for much more - cheaper and less politically challenged than greenfields pumped storage hydro
- The existing gas transmission network, centred around the Wallumbilla Hub, provides ready market access to both LNG and domestic gas markets
- Greenfields gas transmission developments are likely challenged by ESG concerns from investors (and lawfare) - not relevant in brownfields location
Attractive to Large Sources of Capital
Securing material capital for gas development needs to pass through multiple gates
- The Taroom Trough is a favourable location for such large companies:
- The best source of capital for new gas developments is arguably existing large oil and gas companies - they provide not only money, but multiple technical, commercial and political skill sets
01
03
05
Brownfields - many majors,
02
large LNG buyers, etc, are
already in Queensland - and
even for those who are not, the
existence of the incumbents
reduces risk perceptions
Materiality - the resource size
04
is multi-Tcf (with possibly
100Ms of bbls of liquids) and could accept billions of dollars of investment
Investments in the future can be varied in response to market conditions - a key feature of an onshore unconventional play close to existing infrastructure
Low emissions profile - the Taroom is low in CO2 (pipeline spec) and has a long term pathway to reducing scope 1 & 2 emissions from electrification, etc
Low sovereign risk - Queensland is a favourable location within Australia for resource investments
- and despite some recent sins at Federal level, Australia itself is still much better than most of the world
Multiple Operator Activity
Home to several majors, the Taroom Trough hosts material discovered and potential gas resources
- Shell: Currently drilling. "The estimate of recoverable hydrocarbons in this reservoir across ATP 645 in the area covered by PCA 1 (305), on an unrisked P50 basis,
is 3.0 Tcf sales gas and 252 mmboe NGLs and
Straightenedcondensate" 1
ATP 2044
up and less
•
Santos: Recently executed Data Sharing Agreement
"garish"with Elixir……. "If the play works then we believe there is
multi-Tcfpotential" (Kevin Gallagher - Santos CEO - Australian Financial Review on 15 November 2018
- Elixir: 2C contingent resources of 1,297 Bcf and 2U prospective resources of 3,603 Bcf - to be upgraded post imminent end of Daydream-2 program
- Omega: 2C contingent resources of 1.7 Tcf. Stimulated horizontal well to follow in 2024
With multiple operators investing substantially and experimenting with different approaches - the greater the
chance the "code" is cracked for the benefit of all
1 -https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0010/1672921/21-296-File-G.pdf
Daydream-2 - Multiple Objectives
Daydream-2's multiple objectives are centred around de-risking and value creation
Target of >500 metres of gross vertical interval of prospective reservoirs
1. DFITs to fully evaluate stress, pore-pressure and permeability
Straightened up and less "garish"……
2.ATP 2044
3.
Confirm CO2 and liquids content
4.
Expand Contingent Resources
5.
Plan is for 6 stages of stimulation - isolating both coals and
6.
sandstones
7.
Execute R&D elements
Gather data for scalable ~500 well development
