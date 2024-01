Elixirr International plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of consultancy services. The Company guides its clients to overcome challenges, such as future-proofing against technological disruption; development and roll-out of new propositions, products and services; incubating new businesses; navigating a more complex and multinational regulatory environment; and project management and implementation of major change programs. Its areas of expertise include defining and executing the strategy, building and launching new businesses, transforming existing businesses, and improving business performance. Elixirr Digital is a global collective, bringing together subject matter experts across design, tech, and digital marketing. Its digital services include art direction, graphic design, motion design, video production, product design, Website design, design systems, cloud/hybrid hosting, visual identity design, and brand roll-out and campaigns, among others.

Sector Business Support Services