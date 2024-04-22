(Alliance News) - Elixirr International PLC on Monday reported a jump in its annual profit and revenue and lifted its payout by double digits.

The London-based business consultancy said pretax profit jumped 40% to GBP22.1 million in 2023 from GBP15.1 million the year before as revenue increased 20% to GBP85.9 million from GBP71.7 million a year ago.

Elixirr explained that the boost in revenue was driven by new client wins and the strengthening of existing relationships.

The company upped its final dividend by 37% to 14.8 pence per share from 10.8p the year before.

Looking to 2024, Elixirr said it is optimistic given its "track record of achieving its ambitions and its commitment to further growth."

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Newton said: "2023 highlighted Elixirr's ability to thrive, outperforming both competitors and the global consulting market. Our continued growth is a testament to the quality of our team, and the value we deliver to our clients. This year we continued to invest in our four-pillar growth strategy, further diversifying our offering and enabling us to solve new and interesting challenges for our clients. Our equity incentive model continues to disrupt the market, solidifying our reputation as the challenger consultancy and setting us up for continued success."

Shares in Elixirr rose 2.3% to 593.60 pence each in London on Monday morning.

