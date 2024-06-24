24 Jun 2024 11:17 CEST
Elkem ASA
Finansiell kalender for Elkem ASA
REGNSKAPSÅR 2024
12.07.2024 - Halvårsrapport
25.03.2025 - Årsrapport
24.10.2024 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3
12.02.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q4
REGNSKAPSÅR 2025
15.07.2025 - Halvårsrapport
30.04.2025 - Ordinær generalforsamling
30.04.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q1
23.10.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3
Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende
forpliktelser.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Elkem ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
ELKEM, Elkem ASA 21/26 FRN FLOOR, Elkem ASA 21/25 FRN FLOOR, Elkem ASA 21/27 FRN FLOOR, Elkem ASA 23/28 5,75%, Elkem ASA 23/28 FRN FLOOR
NO0010816093, NO0010937477, NO0011079212, NO0011079204, NO0013007401, NO0013005306
ELK
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elkem ASA published this content on 24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2024 09:28:08 UTC.