Elkem ASA is a Norway-based provider and developer of silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem has three reportable segments: Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment iis a producer and seller of a range of silicone-based products across various sub-sectors such as release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions and Resins; the Silicon Products segment is a producer of various grades of metallurgical silicon, ferrosilicon, foundry alloys and microsilica for use in a wide range of end applications; while the Carbon Solutions segment is a producer of carbon electrode materials, lining materials as well as specialty carbon products for metallurgical processes for the production of a range of metals. The Company has numerous subsidiaries, including Elkem Iberia SLU, Elkem Korea Co Ltd and Elkem Silicones Germany GmbH.

Sector Specialty Chemicals