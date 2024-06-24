Finansiell kalender

Finansiell kalender for Elkem ASA

REGNSKAPSÅR 2024

12.07.2024 - Halvårsrapport
25.03.2025 - Årsrapport

24.10.2024 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3
12.02.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q4

REGNSKAPSÅR 2025

15.07.2025 - Halvårsrapport
30.04.2025 - Ordinær generalforsamling

30.04.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q1
23.10.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3

