  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Elkem ASA
  News
  Summary
    ELK   NO0010816093

ELKEM ASA

(ELK)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06/07 10:29:06 am EDT
38.62 NOK   +0.16%
02:32aELKEM : NorCast conference - 08 June 2022.pdf
PU
06/07Elkem ASA - Sale of shares under share incentive programme
AQ
06/03Elkem ASA - Exercise of share options under share incentive programme
AQ
Elkem : NorCast conference - 08 June 2022.pdf

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Silicon

Fundamental changes or normal cyclicality?

Inge Grubben-Strømnes

This is Elkem

One of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions

Who we are

  • A global team of 7,000 people, with >500 in R&D
  • 30 production sites, R&D centres and offices worldwide
  • Headquartered in Norway, main hubs in France and China
  • Listed at Oslo Stock Exchange, Bluestar 53% majority owner

What we do

  • The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions
  • We offer specialties and standards from fully-integrated value chains
  • Our divisions: Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions. 40% ownership in Vianode developing graphite for batteries

Our commitments

  • Our purpose: Advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future
  • Our strategy: Growth driven by operational excellence and increased specialization

Our performance

  • Track record of continuous improvement since 1904
  • Market cap NOK 26,5 billion
  • 2021: NOK 33,7 billion in revenues
  • 2022: Ecovadis "Platinum" rating, CDP "A-" on climate

Elkem Silicon Products: Global leader in silicon based

materials and solutions

In short

  • Producer of silicon, ferrosilicon, foundry alloys and microsilica
  • Strong positions based on scale, operational excellence, global footprint and sustainable hydro power
  • Robust market positions based on high degree of customized products, deep application knowledge and close customer relationships
  • Employees: >1900
  • Revenues 2021: 14,8 NOK billion

Business lines

Sales 2021

Ferrosilicon

Silicon

Foundry Alloys

Microsilica and other

Global footprint

Production plants

Norway

Salten, Thamshavn, Rana,

Bremanger, Bjølvefossen

Iceland

Grundartangi

Canada

Chicoutimi

Paraguay

Limpio

China

Shizuishan

India

Nagpur

Silicon value chain

Raw materials

Quartz

Coal and biocarbon

Chemicals

Electricity

Products

Total production capacity

205.000* mt in Norway and China

  • 175.000* mt Silicon
  • 20.000 mt Silgrain®
  • 10.000 mt Silgrain® specialties

Properties

  • Raw material in silicones and polysilicon optimizing selectivity
  • Alloy strengthening aluminium
  • Semi conductor insulating electronics
  • Impurity management KSF

Industry players**

Silicones (50%)

Chemicals

Aluminium (30%)

Chemicals

Polysilicon (10%)

Specialty niches (10%)

End markets

Consumer goods

Construction

Automotive

Renewable energy

Electronics

  • Of which 50.000 mt at Yongdeng plant (internal supplier to Elkem Xinghuo) reported in Elkem Silicones
  • Split of silicon revenues by segment. Companies not necessarily customers

Strong growth in silicon driven mainly by silicones and polysilicon, especially in China

Silicon per end-use (million tons)

Silicon per region (million tons)

4,5

4,0

2021-2026 CAGR 6%

4,5

2021-2026 CAGR 6%

4

3%

3,5

9%

3,0

2,5

7%

2,0

1,5

1,0

3%

0,5

0,0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Aluminium

Silicones

Polysilicon

  • Strong growth driven by silicones and solar
  • Stable demand from aluminium
  • Significant potential from batteries

3,5

3%

3

2%

2,5

2

1,5

9%

1

0,5

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

China

Europe

Americas

Rest of World

  • Strong growth in China driven by large expansions in silicones and solar capacity

Sources: CRU Silicon Metal Market Outlook May 2022, Elkem analysis

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elkem ASA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 375 M 4 256 M 4 256 M
Net income 2022 7 196 M 758 M 758 M
Net Debt 2022 2 566 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 24 485 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart ELKEM ASA
Duration : Period :
Elkem ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELKEM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 38,62 NOK
Average target price 48,42 NOK
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helge Aasen Chief Executive Officer
Morten Viga Financial Director-Silicon Materials Division
Zhi Gang Hao Chairman
Louis Vovelle Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Håvard Moe Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELKEM ASA29.51%2 581
WACKER CHEMIE AG39.32%9 741
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)-22.92%3 288
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.10.88%2 300
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-42.54%1 705
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)-44.88%48