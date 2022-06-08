Elkem : NorCast conference - 08 June 2022.pdf

|
Silicon
Fundamental changes or normal cyclicality?
This is Elkem
One of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions
Who we are
-
A global team of 7,000 people, with >500 in R&D
-
30 production sites, R&D centres and offices worldwide
-
Headquartered in Norway, main hubs in France and China
-
Listed at Oslo Stock Exchange, Bluestar 53% majority owner
What we do
-
The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions
-
We offer specialties and standards from fully-integrated value chains
-
Our divisions: Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions. 40% ownership in Vianode developing graphite for batteries
Our commitments
-
Our purpose: Advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future
-
Our strategy: Growth driven by operational excellence and increased specialization
Our performance
-
Track record of continuous improvement since 1904
-
Market cap NOK 26,5 billion
-
2021: NOK 33,7 billion in revenues
-
2022: Ecovadis "Platinum" rating, CDP "A-" on climate
Elkem Silicon Products: Global leader in silicon based
materials and solutions
In short
-
Producer of silicon, ferrosilicon, foundry alloys and microsilica
-
Strong positions based on scale, operational excellence, global footprint and sustainable hydro power
-
Robust market positions based on high degree of customized products, deep application knowledge and close customer relationships
-
Employees: >1900
-
Revenues 2021: 14,8 NOK billion
Business lines
Sales 2021
Ferrosilicon
Silicon
Foundry Alloys
Microsilica and other
Global footprint
Production plants
|
Norway
|
Salten, Thamshavn, Rana,
|
|
Bremanger, Bjølvefossen
|
Iceland
|
Grundartangi
|
Canada
|
Chicoutimi
|
Paraguay
|
Limpio
|
China
|
Shizuishan
|
India
|
Nagpur
Raw materials
Quartz
Coal and biocarbon
Chemicals
Electricity
Products
Total production capacity
205.000* mt in Norway and China
-
175.000* mt Silicon
-
20.000 mt Silgrain®
-
10.000 mt Silgrain® specialties
Properties
-
Raw material in silicones and polysilicon optimizing selectivity
-
Alloy strengthening aluminium
-
Semi conductor insulating electronics
-
Impurity management KSF
Industry players**
Silicones (50%)
Chemicals
Aluminium (30%)
Chemicals
Polysilicon (10%)
Specialty niches (10%)
End markets
Consumer goods
Construction
Automotive
Renewable energy
Electronics
-
Of which 50.000 mt at Yongdeng plant (internal supplier to Elkem Xinghuo) reported in Elkem Silicones
-
Split of silicon revenues by segment. Companies not necessarily customers
Strong growth in silicon driven mainly by silicones and polysilicon, especially in China
Silicon per end-use (million tons)
Silicon per region (million tons)
|
4,5
|
2021-2026 CAGR 6%
|
4
|
3%
3,0
2,5
7%
2,0
1,5
1,0
3%
0,5
0,0
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
Silicones
|
Polysilicon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Strong growth driven by silicones and solar
-
Stable demand from aluminium
-
Significant potential from batteries
|
3,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
|
China
|
Europe
|
Americas
|
Rest of World
-
Strong growth in China driven by large expansions in silicones and solar capacity
Sources: CRU Silicon Metal Market Outlook May 2022, Elkem analysis
