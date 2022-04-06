Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elkem ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELK   NO0010816093

ELKEM ASA

(ELK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elkem, Norsk Hydro and Altor Partner on Battery Materials Business

04/06/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian materials manufacturer Elkem ASA said Wednesday that aluminum and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro ASA and private-equity firm Altor Equity Partners have invested in its Vianode battery materials business.

Vianode has developed a range of synthetic graphite products for batteries that have unique performance characteristics and are produced with significantly lower CO2 emissions than standard materials, it said.

Following the transaction, Hydro and Altor will each have 30% ownership in Vianode, while Elkem will retain the remaining 40%.

Vianode is planning to build an industrial scale production site in Heroya, Norway, and Elkem said an investment decision for the first-phase of the plant is expected during the first half of 2022.

When completed, the first-phase of the plant will have around 100 employees and produce graphite for more than 20,000 electric vehicles a year, while the full-scale plant will produce graphite for more than 1 million electric vehicles a year and is expected to increase the number of employees in Vianode to around 300, it said.

Elkem said total investments in the first-phase of the plant and preparations for a potential full-scale plant are estimated at around 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($229.1 million).

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 0302ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELKEM ASA 2.89% 38.4 Real-time Quote.25.15%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -1.56% 87.32 Real-time Quote.27.59%
WTI 0.86% 101.97 Delayed Quote.30.51%
All news about ELKEM ASA
03:08aElkem, Norsk Hydro and Altor Partner on Battery Materials Business
DJ
01:28aElkem Plans Potential $228 Million Vianode EV Battery Materials Plant With New Partners..
MT
01:02aElkem, Hydro and Altor partner to accelerate growth of Vianode, producer of sustainable..
AQ
01:01aElkem, Hydro and Altor partner to accelerate growth of Vianode, producer of sustainable..
AQ
04/01Elkem ASA - Notice of annual general meeting 2022
AQ
03/30ELKEM : Nordea - Group Lunch - 21 March 2022.pdf
PU
03/30ELKEM : Annual Report 2021.pdf
PU
03/16Elkem ASA - Annual report for 2021
AQ
03/15ELKEM : The board of directors report on salary and other remuneration for leading personn..
PU
03/11Elkem ASA - Exercise of share options under share incentive programme
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37 445 M 4 291 M 4 291 M
Net income 2022 5 247 M 601 M 601 M
Net Debt 2022 3 013 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,52x
Yield 2022 9,73%
Capitalization 23 639 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 074
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart ELKEM ASA
Duration : Period :
Elkem ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELKEM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,32 NOK
Average target price 43,08 NOK
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helge Aasen Chief Executive Officer
Morten Viga Financial Director-Silicon Materials Division
Zhi Gang Hao Chairman
Louis Vovelle Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Håvard Moe Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELKEM ASA25.15%2 709
WACKER CHEMIE AG21.58%8 762
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)-24.36%3 359
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.7.21%2 386
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-31.60%2 113
NINGBO CHANGHONG POLYMER SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INC.-22.95%1 149