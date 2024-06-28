Annual report 2022
Dual-play growth & green leadership
Delivering your potential
We are Elkem
Advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future
Elkem in brief
Who we are and what we do
Our divisions
Table of contents
45.9
NOK billion total operating income
28%
EBITDA margin
Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities.
Silicones
Elkem's history
8
Highlights
10
Elkem's value chain
14
Letter from the CEO
16
The Elkem way
20
Silicones
22
Silicon Products
24
Carbon Solutions
26
The Elkem share
30
Board of directors' report
34
Board and management
50
Corporate governance
52
>80%
renewable electricity
0
net zero emissions by 2050
With a strong track record since 1904, Elkem's global team of more than 7,300 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK) where it is part of the OBX® ESG Index, a selection of 40 blue-chip companies demonstrating best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.
Silicon Products
Carbon Solutions
Overview of main risk areas
68
Risk descriptions
70
ESG report
74
Introduction
76
The Elkem climate roadmap
80
ESG management
84
Environmental
96
Social
120
Governance
136
Third party verification
154
Taxonomy report
156
Financial statements
160
Consolidated financial statements
164
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
170
Financial statements - Elkem ASA
254
Notes to the financial statements - Elkem ASA
259
Declaration by the board of directors
291
Independent auditor's report
292
Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)
298
6
Annual report 2022
7
Elkem's history
Foundation
Expansion
Internationalisation
→
Sam Eyde establishes Elkem
→
Producer of aluminium
→
International expantion;
→
Development of electrometal-
→
Partner with Alcoa
steel and ferroalloys
lurgical processes
→
Rhöne-Poulenc is
→
Acquisition of Union Carbide
established in 1948
1904
1950
Growth & specialisation
- Rhodia Silicones acquired by Bluestar in 2007, renamed Bluestar Silicones International (BSI)
- Elkem acquired by Bluestar in 2011
- Merger with BSI in 2015
- Spin-offof Elkem Solar
2000
2020
Dual-play growth and green leadership
- Record financial results in 2021 and 2022
- Solid balance sheet enables attractive dividend and growth investments
Innovation
- The Fiskaa Verk, Norway site is purchased in 1917 for experimental and research purposes
- Elkem patents the Söderberg electrode in 1918
- Elkem listed on Oslo Stock Exchange
Industrial giant
Portfolio optimisation
→
Elkem merges with
→
Sold metal business
Christiania Spigerverk to
→
Acquisition of Icelandic Alloys
become one of Norway's
→ Start-up of Elkem Solar
largest companies
→ Elkem acquired by Orkla
→
Xinghuo plant is
and delisted from the Oslo
established in 1968
Stock Exchange
Integration
- Becoming a global, integrated leader in silicon-based advanced material solutions
- Initial public offering: Re-listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2018
- Integrated with and acquisition of Xinghuo and Yongdeng, with successful branch expansion at Xinghuo
- Well-positionedfor global megatrends like green transition and digitalisation
- Good portfolio balance between East and West - and upstream and downstream
- Awarded double A- scores from CDP on climate and forests
- Aiming to be one of the winners in the green transition
-
Vianode, with Elkem as largest shareholder, investing NOK
2 billion in battery materials plant
8
Annual report 2022
9
10 highlights from 2022
In 2022, Elkem delivered its best financial result in the company's 118-year history. Elkem benefitted from its robust business model and high market prices.
1Q-2022
- Elkem was awarded a platinum rating on sustainability transparency from EcoVadis, one of the world's largest and most trusted providers of sustainability ratings
- Elkem announced a partnership with Hydro and Altor to accelerate the growth of Vianode. Hydro and Altor to have 30% ownership each, while Elkem retained 40% ownership
- Elkem made a decision to invest NOK 150 million in a flagship R&I centre in Shanghai, China to meet the growing demand for advanced silicone products and technologies
3Q-2022
- In September, Elkem celebrated the opening of its new specialised silicones facility in York, S.C., USA for production of high purity silicone materials to medical implantable and pharmaceutical applications
- Elkem Silicones was declared 2022 R&D 100 Awards winner in Mechanical Materials category for safety and reliability for silicone solutions for electric vehicle thermal management
- Supported by Elkem, Hydro and Altor, Vianode made the decision to build the first phase production plant for advanced battery materials at Herøya, Norway
2Q-2022
- Elkem signed a new credit facilities agreement of EUR 1,000 million. The facilities agreement includes sustainability performance targets linked to health and safety and reduction of the group's product carbon footprint
- Elkem entered into new 7-year power contract in Norway starting from 2027 with an aggregate volume of 2.5 TWh
4Q-2022
- Elkem successfully placed a series of floating rate loans in the Schuldschein market, amounting to EUR 200 million
- Inauguration of the world's first carbon capture pilot for smelters in Rana, Norway, with main goal to verify the technology on industrial gases from smelters and other process industries
- Elkem awarded double A- scores from CDP for efforts on climate and forests, and B score on water security
10
Annual report 2022
11
Plants
Offices
HQ
Key figures
Total operating income Operating income growth
EBITDA EBIT
Profit (loss) for the period Cash flow from operations Reinvestments in % of D&A Total assets
Net interest-bearing debt Debt leverage
Equity Equity share
Return on capital employed (ROCE) Earnings per share (EPS)
Number of employees
Total recordable injury rate H1+H2 NOx emissions
Total CO2 emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3)* Energy consumption
Unit
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
NOK million
45 898
33 717
24 691
22 668
25 230
20 985
16 594
Ratio
36%
37%
9%
-10%
20%
26%
NOK million
12 925
7 791
2 675
2 656
5 793
3 188
1 559
NOK million
10 898
5 899
948
1 189
4 522
1 927
264
NOK million
9 642
4 664
278
897
3 367
1 249
-268
NOK million
9 551
4 100
1 513
2 133
4 031
2 336
627
Ratio
84%
91%
81%
80%
84%
72%
57%
NOK million
52 781
41 850
30 888
29 004
31 129
25 507
23 092
NOK million
2 615
4 827
8 058
5 722
3 264
8 111
9 502
Ratio
0.2
0.6
3.0
2.2
0.6
2.5
6.1
NOK million
28 773
19 874
12 635
12 952
13 722
8 565
5 830
Ratio
55%
47%
41%
45%
44%
34%
25%
Ratio
40%
26%
5%
7%
26%
12%
2%
NOK
15.09
7.49
0.41
1.47
5.74
2.08
(0.52)
Number
7 372
7 074
6 856
6 370
6 280
6 113
6 022
Ratio
3.2
3.7
2.3
2.2
2.2
3.1
5.3
Tonnes
6 519
8 932
6 610
6 718
7 068
7 109
7 309
Mill tonnes
10.74
11.60
10.27
TWh
6.54
6.54
6.40
6.01
6.23
5.28
4.40
* Total scope not reported before 2020.
12
Annual report 2022
13
Elkem's value chain
Low cost sustainable
High temperature/chemical
input factors
production processes
Quartz
Silicones
Coal
Silicon Products
Biocarbon
Carbon Solutions
Renewable power
Examples of applications and markets
Mobility and
Science and
Healthcare
transportation
chemicals
Digital
Smart cities and
Energy
communication
construction
and power
Personal care and
Advanced
consumer goods
manufacturing
and industrial
14
Annual report 2022
15
Letter from the CEO
All-time high results in an extraordinary year
The unprecedented market momentum continued into 2022, enabling Elkem to deliver all-time high revenues and financial results. We also continued to position for the future by launching an updated corporate strategy focusing on our integrated business model and green leadership.
Elkem continued to benefit from exceptionally strong markets in 2022. However, the all-time high results were also largely a result of strong cost and market positions, built-up over time through continuous improvement and strategic choices. We have secured access to low-cost and sustainable input factors and been able to maintain and deliver high productivity and quality, despite supply chain challenges and trade restrictions.
Our record results and current solid balance sheet will enable an attractive dividend to shareholders and secure continued investments in growth, driven by global megatrends like the green transition and digitalisation.
Good operational performance
I am impressed by how our entire global team in Elkem has delivered excellent operational performance throughout a challenging year. The restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) continued but were eased significantly in most countries during the year.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has significantly influenced market dynamics, primarily through the impact on energy prices. At the outbreak, Elkem did not have any manufacturing or own employees in Ukraine or Russia and these countries accounted for a very limited part of our revenue. We continuously monitor and comply with all sanctions on Russia relevant to our operations.
At the end of the year, we decided to partially curtail production at two plants in Norway due to high power prices. This enabled us to optimise value creation and contribute to increased flexibility in a tight power market for households and businesses in Norway.
Focus on safety improvement
Regrettably, we have had two high-severity incidents involving contractors during the year, and in general experienced a setback during the pandemic with a high number of low-severity incidents both in 2021 and 2022.
A new and reinforced system for Health, Safety and the Environment (HSE) improvement is now being rolled out globally in Elkem in order to reverse the trend.
Prepared for the future
In the near term, we expect a slowdown in global economic activity and that market prices will come down to more normal levels. However, there is significant uncertainty on how macroeconomic development and inflationary pressure will impact demand, and continued volatility in our markets is likely.
In the longer term, global megatrends remain strong, and the critical raw materials are increasingly important in building a sustainable future.
Helge Aasen
CEO, Elkem ASA
16
Annual report 2022
17
Strong growth in Asia combined with re- industrialisation in the western part of the world will create opportunities for Elkem. In the green transition, we have a particular focus on the fast- growing electric mobility segment. An electric vehicle typically contains four times more silicones than a conventional car.
Geopolitical tensions are on the rise, and increasing trade barriers create risks, but also opportunities. Elkem is among very few companies with complete and integrated value chains in different regions, making us less vulnerable to disruptions in supply chains and trade flows.
A strategy of dual-play growth and green leadership
It is on this basis we have set out specific growth ambitions for Elkem: We aim to become among the top three players in the silicones industry worldwide, and to be the number one player in silicon products and carbon solutions in the West.
This means growing not just with the markets we are in, but faster. We aim to grow by more than five per cent per year, but also to do so profitably, with an EBITDA margin of at least fifteen per cent per year.
We have a good balance between Eastern and Western markets, with around 60% of our revenues in the West and 40% in the East. This balance provides more stability in revenue and earnings.
As we have seen during the pandemic, weakness in one region has largely been offset by a more positive development in other regions. In addition, the pandemic showed the vulnerability of global supply chains.
We have experienced that Elkem's integrated value chain provides significant competitive advantage and margin protection.
Green leadership: One of the winners in the green transition
Elkem aims to be part of the solution to combat climate change - and to be one of the winners in the green transition. We will do this through three key levers:
-
Reducing our emissions: we already have a strong position with 83% of our energy consumption being renewable. Our target is to
reduce overall CO2 emissions by 28% within 2031. In December, Elkem was awarded double A- scores from CDP for the company's efforts on climate and forests.
- Supplying to the transition: Elkem aims to grow its supplies of advanced materials to green markets such as better buildings, electric vehicles and renewable energy. Our largest single customer across Elkem globally is now a globally recognised producer of electric vehicles.
- Enabling circular economies: we continue to work closely with customers and researchers to increase recycling within our own operations, as well as developing the eco- design of innovative products.
Unprecedented volatility - but also opportunity
For us in Elkem, and our entire global team, across geographies and divisional lines, from top management to front-line workers, we are aligned around a clear mission: To provide advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. This describes what we do, but also why we do it and why it is so important.
I have been in Elkem's top management for twenty- two years, and now more than twelve years as CEO.
I have never seen such volatility in markets combined with inflationary pressure and uncertainty regarding future economic activity as now. At the same time,
I also see an unprecedented opportunity for Elkem given our diversity geographically and culturally, our broad product range, and good positions to take part in the green transition.
This gives me confidence that we will be able to continue to deliver value for all our stakeholders - in line with our purpose: Delivering your potential. Not just in 2022, which has been an exceptional year, but in many years to come.
Helge Aasen,
CEO, Elkem ASA
18
Annual report 2022
19
Who we are, how we work and why we are here
The Elkem way
We are Elkem
→ A leading global provider of silicon-based advanced materials
Our growth ambitions
→
Top 3 in silicones worldwide
→
Number 1 in silicon products and carbon solutions in the West
Our mission
Advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better
→ Elkem's products are critical input factors to a vast number of applications
that are necessary in sustainable solutions enabling renewable energy,
energy storage, mobility solutions, infrastructure improvements and
digital communications
Our corporate strategy
and more sustainable future, adding value to stakeholders globally
→
Elkem develops its business in accordance with the UN Sustainable
Development Goals and the Paris agreement
→
It is our belief that companies that act responsibly and create value by
securing sustainable economic growth with a limited environmental
footprint will be successful in the long term
Dual-play growth
→ Balanced between geographic regions (East & West)
→ Balanced across the value chain (Upstream & Downstream)
Green leadership
- Strengthening position as best in the industry on low CO2
- Growing supplies to green transition and creating green ventures
Our purpose
Delivering your potential
→ Elkem's purpose is in our commitment to stakeholders: Delivering
your potential
→ We believe that the long-term megatrends - like sustainability, energy
demand, urbanisation, increased standard of living, ageing and growing
population, and digitalisation - will continue
→ This will drive growth in demand for advanced materials, including
silicones, silicon and carbon solutions
→ We in Elkem are a team of professionals powered by passion for people.
We bring agile and innovative solutions to our customers and our other
stakeholders, because we care
>5%
Growth per year
Dual-play growth and
green leadership
-28%
Reduce CO2 (2020-2031)
>15%
0
Our values
Involvement Respect Precision
Continuous improvement
- Involvement commits people. We know that only people can identify problems and opportunities and find solutions. By involving colleagues, customers and other stakeholders, and by being transparent and committed to teamwork, we increase our ability to learn and develop new solutions
- We respect the law, the environment, our employees, colleagues, customers, suppliers, owners, local communities and different cultures. Respect is about being fair, open and honest, trusting your colleagues and partners and appreciating diversity
- Commitment to precision expresses itself through our work to develop and follow standards of best practice and safe and stable production. By establishing work and safety standards, we can measure and continuously improve our performance
- We know that the value chain can always be improved. We do this through experimenting, using new technology and looking for ways to eliminating waste. Continuous improvement means that we are always looking for improvement potential, keeping an open mind and always ready to learn and share our knowledge
EBITDA margin per year
Silicones
- Balanced geographical growth
- Improve cost position
- Higher degree of specialisation
Silicon Products
- Selective growth
- Secure leading cost positions
- Lower carbon emissions
net zero emissions by 2050
Carbon Solutions
- Selective growth
- Sustainable low-cost position
- Preferred supplier with high quality
20
Annual report 2022
21
