The unprecedented market momentum continued into 2022, enabling Elkem to deliver all-time high revenues and financial results. We also continued to position for the future by launching an updated corporate strategy focusing on our integrated business model and green leadership.

Elkem continued to benefit from exceptionally strong markets in 2022. However, the all-time high results were also largely a result of strong cost and market positions, built-up over time through continuous improvement and strategic choices. We have secured access to low-cost and sustainable input factors and been able to maintain and deliver high productivity and quality, despite supply chain challenges and trade restrictions.

Our record results and current solid balance sheet will enable an attractive dividend to shareholders and secure continued investments in growth, driven by global megatrends like the green transition and digitalisation.

Good operational performance

I am impressed by how our entire global team in Elkem has delivered excellent operational performance throughout a challenging year. The restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) continued but were eased significantly in most countries during the year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has significantly influenced market dynamics, primarily through the impact on energy prices. At the outbreak, Elkem did not have any manufacturing or own employees in Ukraine or Russia and these countries accounted for a very limited part of our revenue. We continuously monitor and comply with all sanctions on Russia relevant to our operations.