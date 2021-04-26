Log in
Elkem : Annual Report 2020 (for print, tablet).pdf

04/26/2021 | 11:31am EDT
DELIVERING

YOUR POTENTIAL

Annual report 2020

ABOUT ELKEM

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Elkem in brief

Production site

Sales oce

HQ

INPUT FACTORS

PLANTS

END PRODUCTS

Transport/EV's, construction, electronics,

Biocarbon,

consumer products, healthcare

coal and

Quartz

electrode

materials

Power

Iron

2

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

ABOUT ELKEM

Who we are and what we do

Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, and attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. In addition to our divisions Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions, Elkem established the business initiatives Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon in 2020.

Elkem's global business combines the strengths of three unique market platforms. The metallurgical business in Norway was founded in 1904 and represents strong industrial traditions and continuous improvement. The chemical business in France adds a strong culture for specialisation, innovation and R&D, while Elkem's substantial presence in China facilitates strong growth opportunities and a dynamic and agile business perspective.

Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide.

Contents

Highlights..................................................................

4

Letter from the CEO..............................................

6

The business.............................................................

8

Silicones.................................................................................

8

Silicon Products.................................................................

10

Carbon Solutions...............................................................

12

New business initiatives..................................................

14

The Elkem share.....................................................

16

Board of directors' report...................................

18

Board and management....................................

34

Corporate governance........................................

36

Statement of corporate governance..........................

36

Risk management.............................................................

47

ESG report.............................................................

50

Introduction.......................................................................

54

Environment......................................................................

62

Social...................................................................................

75

Governance........................................................................

86

Financial statements..........................................

96

Consolidated financial statements.............................

98

Notes to the consolidated financial statements...

104

Financial statements - Elkem ASA............................

182

Notes to the financial statements - Elkem ASA....

185

Declaration by the board of directors......................

213

Independent auditor's report.....................................

214

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)............

218

Assurance of Elkem's GHG emissions...........

221

KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Elkem - key figures and highlights

Key figures

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Total operating income

NOK million

24,691

22,668

25,230

20,985

16,594

Operating income growth

%

9

(10)

20

26

-

EBITDA

NOK million

2,684

2,656

5,793

3,188

1,559

EBITDA margin

%

11

12

22

15

9

EBIT

NOK million

957

1,189

4,522

1,927

264.0

Profit (loss) for the year

NOK million

278

897

3,367

1,249

(268.0)

Cash flow from operations

NOK million

1,522

2,140

4,030

2,336

1,051

Reinvestments of D&A

%

81

80

84

72

57

Total assets

NOK million

30,888

29,004

31,129

25,507

23,092

Net interest-bearing debt

NOK million

8,058

5,722

3,264

8,111

9,502

Debt leverage

3.0

2.2

0.6

2.5

6.1

Equity

NOK million

12,635

12,952

13,722

8,565

5,830

Equity

%

41

45

44

34

25

ROCE

%

5

7

28

13

2

Earnings per share

NOK

0.41

1.47

5.74

2.08

(0.52)

Number of employees

Full time equivalent

6,856

6,370

6,280

6,113

6,022

Total recordable injury rate H1+H2

Injuries per million working hours

2.3

2.2

2.2

3.1

5.3

NOx emissions

Tonnes

6,610

6,718

7,068

7,109

7,309

CO2 emissions 1

Million tonnes

2.92

2.15

2.54

1.77

1.49

Energy consumption

TWh

6.40

6.01

6.23

5.28

4.40

1) Total CO2 / Scope 1.

4

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights 2020

  • Covid-19impacted Elkem's operations and global markets substantially through the year
  • Productivity improvement programme (PIP) launched in Q1 with the ambition to reduce costs by NOK 350 million by 2021
  • Investment decision for production of ultra-high purity silicone raw materials for medical applications
  • Successful completion of Polysil acquisition
  • Change of corporate structure by merging Silicon Materials and Foundry Products into Silicon Products to accelerate specialisation, gain synergies and further improve operational excellence
  • Signed new loan facility of NOK 2,000 million to secure refinancing of loan maturities in 2021
  • Establishment of Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon as new business initiatives
  • Site selection for potential large-scale battery materials plant at Herøya Industrial Park, Norway
  • Decision to build biocarbon pilot plant near Chicoutimi, Canada. The project is supported by grants from Canadian authorities
  • Financial support received from Enova for planning the battery materials industrial plant and for project related to increased utilisation of hydrogen
  • Granted Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis
  • Elkem granted the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care for its PURESIL™ ORG01 product
  • Opened workshop in Shanghai, China dedicated to specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles
  • A-ratingfrom CDP, ranking Elkem among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elkem ASA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
