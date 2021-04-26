Elkem : Annual Report 2020 (for print, tablet).pdf

Who we are and what we do

Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, and attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. In addition to our divisions Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions, Elkem established the business initiatives Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon in 2020.

Elkem's global business combines the strengths of three unique market platforms. The metallurgical business in Norway was founded in 1904 and represents strong industrial traditions and continuous improvement. The chemical business in France adds a strong culture for specialisation, innovation and R&D, while Elkem's substantial presence in China facilitates strong growth opportunities and a dynamic and agile business perspective.

Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide.