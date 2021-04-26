Elkem : Annual Report 2020 (for print, tablet).pdf
DELIVERING
YOUR POTENTIAL
Annual report 2020
ABOUT ELKEM
ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020
Elkem in brief
Production site
Sales oce
HQ
INPUT FACTORS
PLANTS
END PRODUCTS
Transport/EV's, construction, electronics,
Biocarbon,
consumer products, healthcare
coal and
Quartz
electrode
materials
Power
Iron
ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020
ABOUT ELKEM
Who we are and what we do
Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, and attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. In addition to our divisions Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions, Elkem established the business initiatives Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon in 2020.
Elkem's global business combines the strengths of three unique market platforms. The metallurgical business in Norway was founded in 1904 and represents strong industrial traditions and continuous improvement. The chemical business in France adds a strong culture for specialisation, innovation and R&D, while Elkem's substantial presence in China facilitates strong growth opportunities and a dynamic and agile business perspective.
Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide.
Contents
Highlights..................................................................
4
Letter from the CEO..............................................
6
The business.............................................................
8
Silicones.................................................................................
8
Silicon Products.................................................................
10
Carbon Solutions...............................................................
12
New business initiatives..................................................
14
The Elkem share.....................................................
16
Board of directors' report...................................
18
Board and management....................................
34
Corporate governance........................................
36
Statement of corporate governance..........................
36
Risk management.............................................................
47
ESG report.............................................................
50
Introduction.......................................................................
54
Environment......................................................................
62
Social...................................................................................
75
Governance........................................................................
86
Financial statements..........................................
96
Consolidated financial statements.............................
98
Notes to the consolidated financial statements...
104
Financial statements - Elkem ASA............................
182
Notes to the financial statements - Elkem ASA....
185
Declaration by the board of directors......................
213
Independent auditor's report.....................................
214
Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)............
218
Assurance of Elkem's GHG emissions...........
221
KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS
ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020
Elkem - key figures and highlights
Key figures
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Total operating income
NOK million
24,691
22,668
25,230
20,985
16,594
Operating income growth
%
9
(10)
20
26
-
EBITDA
NOK million
2,684
2,656
5,793
3,188
1,559
EBITDA margin
%
11
12
22
15
9
EBIT
NOK million
957
1,189
4,522
1,927
264.0
Profit (loss) for the year
NOK million
278
897
3,367
1,249
(268.0)
Cash flow from operations
NOK million
1,522
2,140
4,030
2,336
1,051
Reinvestments of D&A
%
81
80
84
72
57
Total assets
NOK million
30,888
29,004
31,129
25,507
23,092
Net interest-bearing debt
NOK million
8,058
5,722
3,264
8,111
9,502
Debt leverage
3.0
2.2
0.6
2.5
6.1
Equity
NOK million
12,635
12,952
13,722
8,565
5,830
Equity
%
41
45
44
34
25
ROCE
%
5
7
28
13
2
Earnings per share
NOK
0.41
1.47
5.74
2.08
(0.52)
Number of employees
Full time equivalent
6,856
6,370
6,280
6,113
6,022
Total recordable injury rate H1+H2
Injuries per million working hours
2.3
2.2
2.2
3.1
5.3
NOx emissions
Tonnes
6,610
6,718
7,068
7,109
7,309
CO
2 emissions 1
Million tonnes
2.92
2.15
2.54
1.77
1.49
Energy consumption
TWh
6.40
6.01
6.23
5.28
4.40
1) Total CO 2 / Scope 1.
ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020
KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights 2020
Covid-19impacted Elkem's operations and global markets substantially through the year
Productivity improvement programme (PIP) launched in Q1 with the ambition to reduce costs by NOK 350 million by 2021
Investment decision for production of ultra-high purity silicone raw materials for medical applications
Successful completion of Polysil acquisition
Change of corporate structure by merging Silicon Materials and Foundry Products into Silicon Products to accelerate specialisation, gain synergies and further improve operational excellence
Signed new loan facility of NOK 2,000 million to secure refinancing of loan maturities in 2021
Establishment of Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon as new business initiatives
Site selection for potential large-scale battery materials plant at Herøya Industrial Park, Norway
Decision to build biocarbon pilot plant near Chicoutimi, Canada. The project is supported by grants from Canadian authorities
Financial support received from Enova for planning the battery materials industrial plant and for project related to increased utilisation of hydrogen
Granted Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis
Elkem granted the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care for its PURESIL™ ORG01 product
Opened workshop in Shanghai, China dedicated to specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles
A-ratingfrom CDP, ranking Elkem among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action
Sales 2021
28 422 M
3 423 M
3 423 M
Net income 2021
2 203 M
265 M
265 M
Net Debt 2021
7 246 M
873 M
873 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,18x
Yield 2021
4,71%
Capitalization
20 253 M
2 436 M
2 439 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,97x
EV / Sales 2022
0,93x
Nbr of Employees
6 856
Free-Float
41,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ELKEM ASA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
36,03 NOK
Last Close Price
34,80 NOK
Spread / Highest target
29,3%
Spread / Average Target
3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
ELKEM ASA 22.62% 2 436