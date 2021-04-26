Elkem : Annual Report 2020 .pdf 04/26/2021 | 11:31am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DELIVERING YOUR POTENTIAL Annual report 2020 Highlights | Letter from the CEO | The business | The Elkem share | Board of directors' report | Board and management | Corporate governance | ESG report | Financial statements | GHG assurance | Contact Elkem in brief Production site Sales oce HQ INPUT FACTORS PLANTS END PRODUCTS Transport/EV's, construction, electronics, Biocarbon, consumer products, healthcare coal and Quartz electrode materials Power Iron Who we are and what we do Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, and attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. In addition to our divisions Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions, Elkem established the business initiatives Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon in 2020. Elkem's global business combines the strengths of three unique market platforms. The metallurgical business in Norway was founded in 1904 and represents strong industrial traditions and continuous improvement. The chemical business in France adds a strong culture for specialisation, innovation and R&D, while Elkem's substantial presence in China facilitates strong growth opportunities and a dynamic and agile business perspective. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. Contents Highlights.................................................................. 4 Letter from the CEO.............................................. 6 The business............................................................. 8 Silicones................................................................................. 8 Silicon Products................................................................. 10 Carbon Solutions............................................................... 12 New business initiatives.................................................. 14 The Elkem share..................................................... 16 Board of directors' report................................... 18 Board and management.................................... 34 Corporate governance........................................ 36 Statement of corporate governance.......................... 36 Risk management............................................................. 47 ESG report............................................................. 50 Introduction....................................................................... 54 Environment...................................................................... 62 Social................................................................................... 75 Governance........................................................................ 86 Financial statements.......................................... 96 Consolidated financial statements............................. 98 Notes to the consolidated financial statements... 104 Financial statements - Elkem ASA............................ 182 Notes to the financial statements - Elkem ASA.... 185 Declaration by the board of directors...................... 213 Independent auditor's report..................................... 214 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)............ 218 Assurance of Elkem's GHG emissions........... 221 2 Highlights | Letter from the CEO | The business | The Elkem share | Board of directors' report | Board and management | Corporate governance | ESG report | Financial statements | GHG assurance | Contact Elkem - key figures and highlights Key figures 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total operating income NOK million 24,691 22,668 25,230 20,985 16,594 Operating income growth % 9 (10) 20 26 - EBITDA NOK million 2,684 2,656 5,793 3,188 1,559 EBITDA margin % 11 12 22 15 9 EBIT NOK million 957 1,189 4,522 1,927 264.0 Profit (loss) for the year NOK million 278 897 3,367 1,249 (268.0) Cash flow from operations NOK million 1,522 2,140 4,030 2,336 1,051 Reinvestments of D&A % 81 80 84 72 57 Total assets NOK million 30,888 29,004 31,129 25,507 23,092 Net interest-bearing debt NOK million 8,058 5,722 3,264 8,111 9,502 Debt leverage 3.0 2.2 0.6 2.5 6.1 Equity NOK million 12,635 12,952 13,722 8,565 5,830 Equity % 41 45 44 34 25 ROCE % 5 7 28 13 2 Earnings per share NOK 0.41 1.47 5.74 2.08 (0.52) Number of employees Full time equivalent 6,856 6,370 6,280 6,113 6,022 Total recordable injury rate H1+H2 Injuries per million working hours 2.3 2.2 2.2 3.1 5.3 NOx emissions Tonnes 6,610 6,718 7,068 7,109 7,309 CO2 emissions 1 Million tonnes 2.92 2.15 2.54 1.77 1.49 Energy consumption TWh 6.40 6.01 6.23 5.28 4.40 1) Total CO2 / Scope 1. Highlights 2020 Covid-19 impacted Elkem's operations and global markets substantially through the year

impacted Elkem's operations and global markets substantially through the year Productivity improvement programme (PIP) launched in Q1 with the ambition to reduce costs by NOK 350 million by 2021

Investment decision for production of ultra-high purity silicone raw materials for medical applications

ultra-high purity silicone raw materials for medical applications Successful completion of Polysil acquisition

Change of corporate structure by merging Silicon Materials and Foundry Products into Silicon Products to accelerate specialisation, gain synergies and further improve operational excellence

Signed new loan facility of NOK 2,000 million to secure refinancing of loan maturities in 2021

Establishment of Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon as new business initiatives

Site selection for potential large-scale battery materials plant at Herøya Industrial Park, Norway

large-scale battery materials plant at Herøya Industrial Park, Norway Decision to build biocarbon pilot plant near Chicoutimi, Canada. The project is supported by grants from Canadian authorities

Financial support received from Enova for planning the battery materials industrial plant and for project related to increased utilisation of hydrogen

Granted Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis

Elkem granted the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care for its PURESIL™ ORG01 product

Opened workshop in Shanghai, China dedicated to specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles

A-rating from CDP, ranking Elkem among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action 4 KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020 KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS 5 Highlights | Letter from the CEO | The business | The Elkem share | Board of directors' report | Board and management | Corporate governance | ESG report | Financial statements | GHG assurance | Contact Letter from the CEO Meeting the challenges while positioning for growth The world experienced a public health crisis and an economic crisis in 2020. Elkem has met these challenges well, by focusing on three priorities: Putting health and safety first, maintaining high and stable production while positioning for profitable growth. We remain optimistic regarding the longer-term global trends that will drive demand for our products. The coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) has dominated the year turns to rebuilding societies and build the post-coronavirus econ- 2020. The disease was first identified in China in December 2019 omy, better and more sustainable for all. We are set up to ben- and was declared a pandemic in March 2020. With more than efit from this. 3,000 employees in China, Elkem was exposed early on to the potential spread of the disease. However, it was at our head office We believe that long-term megatrends - like sustainability, in Oslo, Norway, where we faced our first confirmed case on energy demand, urbanisation, increased standard of living, age- 6 March. ing and growing population, and digitalisation - will continue. This will drive growth in demand for advanced materials, includ- Elkem established a corporate task force to coordinate our global ing silicones, silicon and carbon solutions. coronavirus response. Our primary focus remained on health and safety, in line with Elkem's zero-harm philosophy. By the end of Our vision remains to provide advanced material solutions the year, Elkem has registered 110 confirmed cases among our shaping the future. And we have a clear corporate strategy to more than 6,800 employees. We are pleased that all have recov- strengthen our competitive positions through specialisation and ered and are doing well. growth. Covid-19 also dominated the macroeconomic conditions in 2020. Continued productivity improvement is key to enable profitable While China has seen an economic slowdown in the first quarter growth. Even before the impact of Covid-19, we had started pre- of 2020 the rest of the world was hard hit in Q2 and Q3. Because paring a new productivity improvement programme to improve of our diversified global footprint and decentralised operating the company's cost position and streamline the organisation. As model Elkem has dealt with these challenges remarkably well. announced in March, Elkem has identified a potential of more We have been able to maintain our production mainly in line than NOK 350 million in annual improvements. with normal capacity. In May, we streamlined our corporate structure from four to Our financial results have been negatively impacted. The impact three business divisions, to accelerate specialisation and fur- was most significant in the first three quarters, starting in China ther improve operational excellence. This also enables further and then in Europe and the Americas as the pandemic continued cost reductions. its spread. The fourth quarter results were less impacted, as we saw a clear recovery in China and improvements also in Europe Silicones is Elkem's largest business division, but a challenger and the Americas. Towards the end of the year, we continued to in most of its segments worldwide. It is focusing on profitable experience good demand for Elkem's solutions - even though growth and increased market shares, particularly in China, while uncertainty remained high. also improving underlying profitability through operational excel- lence and specialisation. In April, Elkem completed the acquisi- However, Elkem has done much more than dealing with the coro- tion of Polysil, a leading Chinese silicone elastomer and resins navirus crisis. We have used 2020 to lay a solid foundation for material manufacturer. In December, we completed and opened profitable growth and increased market share in the years to a new production workshop in Shanghai, China, dedicated to come. There will come a stage after the pandemic, where focus specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles. The Silicon Products division represents Elkem's strong heritage. It has solid market positions globally and defended its positions well in 2020, while running at high capacity. It will continue focusing on improved profitability through operational excellence, while selectively pursuing growth. The Carbon Solutions division is a strong and highly profitable market leader in its segments. It has managed to maintain strong profitability in 2020 despite a difficult market. It will focus on maintaining its strong positions through operational excellence, while selectively pursuing growth. This corporate strategy is supported by three initiatives: We established a Digital Office in 2020 to drive a digital transformation across the company. We believe that digital technologies can disrupt industries, and we aim to be one of the winners.

ESG is increasingly important among our stakeholders - and Elkem needs a strong ESG profile and performance in order to meet expectations as we position for the future. In November, Elkem received a Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis. In December, we received an A rating from CDP, ranking among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action.

Finally, we are focusing even more on our people: Optimising our organisation, developing good leadership and improving our performance on diversity. Elkem is also actively using its competence to develop new sustainable business areas. Elkem will search for partners to these projects, but they clearly demonstrate Elkem's capability to drive development of new green technologies: Battery Materials is a unique growth opportunity based on graphite and silicon. Elkem is developing a pilot plant for battery graphite to be opened in early 2021. In August, Elkem selected Herøya Industrial Park in Norway as the site for a potential large-scale plant.

large-scale plant. Biocarbon is a potential breakthrough technology for carbon neutral metals. In September, Elkem decided to invest in a new biocarbon pilot plant in Canada.

Energy recovery represents circular solutions for lower emissions and higher efficiency. Elkem expects to open a new energy recovery plant at Salten in Norway in 2021. In short, we have used a difficult year well, meeting the challenges while positioning for growth. This goes hand in hand with Elkem's mission: To contribute to a sustainable future by providing advanced silicon, silicones and carbon solutions, adding value to our stakeholders. In 2020 the Elkem team has demonstrated its strength in very difficult times and I am very proud to be part of it! Thank you for your strong efforts throughout the year and for performing in a very challenging environment. We have all the ingredients in place to make 2021 a successful year for Elkem, while remaining mindful of the unusually high uncertainty in our external environment. Michael Koenig, CEO, Elkem ASA 6 LETTER FROM THE CEO ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020 ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020 LETTER FROM THE CEO 7 Highlights | Letter from the CEO | The business | The Elkem share | Board of directors' report | Board and management | Corporate governance | ESG report | Financial statements | GHG assurance | Contact L A E S S 12.7 NOK BILLION 51% OF GROUP SALES* SILICONES Elkem is one of the foremost fully integrated silicones manufacutrers in the world. END MARKETS Paper & film release

Automotive

Silicone rubber

Chemical formulators

Personal care

Textile

Healthcare

Construction 12 PLANTS China - Xinghuo, Shanghai, Zhongshan France - Roussillon, Saint-Fons Germany - Lübeck Italy - Caronno Spain - Santa Perpetua USA - York Brazil - Joinville India - Pune Korea - Gunsan Fully integrated silicones manufacturer Silicones Elkem is a fully integrated producer from silicon metal to upstream siloxane and downstream silicone specialties. Silicones can be manufactured into many forms including solids, liquids, semi-viscous pastes, greases, oils and rubber. They are flexible and can resist moisture, chemicals, heat, cold and ultraviolet radiation. Due to its wide range of application areas, silicones are used in a large number of products and industries, including manufactured goods, construction materials, electronics and consumer items. Silicones can be encountered every day in a number of areas, including in personal care products, in cars, in the gel on a wound dressing and sealing and insulating materials in electrical equipment. KEY FIGURES 2020 2019 2018 Total operating income (in NOK million) 12,680 11,274 13,059 EBITDA (in NOK million) 1,357 1,523 3,535 EBITDA margin (in %) 11% 14% 27% Number of employees 3,801 3,265 3,189 Sales volume (thousands mt) 372 336 314 KEY STRATEGIES Improve and stabilise profitability through operational excellence and specialisation strategy

