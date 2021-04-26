Elkem : Annual Report 2020 .pdf

Highlights | Letter from the CEO | The business | The Elkem share | Board of directors' report | Board and management | Corporate governance | ESG report | Financial statements | GHG assurance | Contact
Elkem in brief
Production site
Sales oce
HQ
INPUT FACTORS
PLANTS
END PRODUCTS
Transport/EV's, construction, electronics,
Biocarbon,
consumer products, healthcare
coal and
Quartz
electrode
materials
Power
Iron
Who we are and what we do
Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, and attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. In addition to our divisions Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions, Elkem established the business initiatives Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon in 2020.
Elkem's global business combines the strengths of three unique market platforms. The metallurgical business in Norway was founded in 1904 and represents strong industrial traditions and continuous improvement. The chemical business in France adds a strong culture for specialisation, innovation and R&D, while Elkem's substantial presence in China facilitates strong growth opportunities and a dynamic and agile business perspective.
Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide.
Elkem - key figures and highlights
Key figures
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Total operating income
NOK million
24,691
22,668
25,230
20,985
16,594
Operating income growth
%
9
(10)
20
26
-
EBITDA
NOK million
2,684
2,656
5,793
3,188
1,559
EBITDA margin
%
11
12
22
15
9
EBIT
NOK million
957
1,189
4,522
1,927
264.0
Profit (loss) for the year
NOK million
278
897
3,367
1,249
(268.0)
Cash flow from operations
NOK million
1,522
2,140
4,030
2,336
1,051
Reinvestments of D&A
%
81
80
84
72
57
Total assets
NOK million
30,888
29,004
31,129
25,507
23,092
Net interest-bearing debt
NOK million
8,058
5,722
3,264
8,111
9,502
Debt leverage
3.0
2.2
0.6
2.5
6.1
Equity
NOK million
12,635
12,952
13,722
8,565
5,830
Equity
%
41
45
44
34
25
ROCE
%
5
7
28
13
2
Earnings per share
NOK
0.41
1.47
5.74
2.08
(0.52)
Number of employees
Full time equivalent
6,856
6,370
6,280
6,113
6,022
Total recordable injury rate H1+H2
Injuries per million working hours
2.3
2.2
2.2
3.1
5.3
NOx emissions
Tonnes
6,610
6,718
7,068
7,109
7,309
CO2 emissions 1
Million tonnes
2.92
2.15
2.54
1.77
1.49
Energy consumption
TWh
6.40
6.01
6.23
5.28
4.40
1) Total CO2 / Scope 1.
Highlights 2020
Covid-19impacted Elkem's operations and global markets substantially through the year
Productivity improvement programme (PIP) launched in Q1 with the ambition to reduce costs by NOK 350 million by 2021
Investment decision for production of ultra-high purity silicone raw materials for medical applications
Successful completion of Polysil acquisition
Change of corporate structure by merging Silicon Materials and Foundry Products into Silicon Products to accelerate specialisation, gain synergies and further improve operational excellence
Signed new loan facility of NOK 2,000 million to secure refinancing of loan maturities in 2021
Establishment of Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon as new business initiatives
Site selection for potential large-scale battery materials plant at Herøya Industrial Park, Norway
Decision to build biocarbon pilot plant near Chicoutimi, Canada. The project is supported by grants from Canadian authorities
Financial support received from Enova for planning the battery materials industrial plant and for project related to increased utilisation of hydrogen
Granted Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis
Elkem granted the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care for its PURESIL™ ORG01 product
Opened workshop in Shanghai, China dedicated to specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles
A-ratingfrom CDP, ranking Elkem among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action
Letter from the CEO
Meeting the challenges while positioning for growth
The world experienced a public health crisis and an economic crisis in 2020. Elkem has met these challenges well, by focusing on three priorities: Putting health and safety first, maintaining high and stable production while positioning for profitable growth. We remain optimistic regarding the longer-term global trends that will drive demand for our products.
The coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) has dominated the year
turns to rebuilding societies and build the post-coronavirus econ-
2020. The disease was first identified in China in December 2019
omy, better and more sustainable for all. We are set up to ben-
and was declared a pandemic in March 2020. With more than
efit from this.
3,000 employees in China, Elkem was exposed early on to the
potential spread of the disease. However, it was at our head office
We believe that long-term megatrends - like sustainability,
in Oslo, Norway, where we faced our first confirmed case on
energy demand, urbanisation, increased standard of living, age-
6 March.
ing and growing population, and digitalisation - will continue.
This will drive growth in demand for advanced materials, includ-
Elkem established a corporate task force to coordinate our global
ing silicones, silicon and carbon solutions.
coronavirus response. Our primary focus remained on health and
safety, in line with Elkem's zero-harm philosophy. By the end of
Our vision remains to provide advanced material solutions
the year, Elkem has registered 110 confirmed cases among our
shaping the future. And we have a clear corporate strategy to
more than 6,800 employees. We are pleased that all have recov-
strengthen our competitive positions through specialisation and
ered and are doing well.
growth.
Covid-19 also dominated the macroeconomic conditions in 2020.
Continued productivity improvement is key to enable profitable
While China has seen an economic slowdown in the first quarter
growth. Even before the impact of Covid-19, we had started pre-
of 2020 the rest of the world was hard hit in Q2 and Q3. Because
paring a new productivity improvement programme to improve
of our diversified global footprint and decentralised operating
the company's cost position and streamline the organisation. As
model Elkem has dealt with these challenges remarkably well.
announced in March, Elkem has identified a potential of more
We have been able to maintain our production mainly in line
than NOK 350 million in annual improvements.
with normal capacity.
In May, we streamlined our corporate structure from four to
Our financial results have been negatively impacted. The impact
three business divisions, to accelerate specialisation and fur-
was most significant in the first three quarters, starting in China
ther improve operational excellence. This also enables further
and then in Europe and the Americas as the pandemic continued
cost reductions.
its spread. The fourth quarter results were less impacted, as we
saw a clear recovery in China and improvements also in Europe
Silicones is Elkem's largest business division, but a challenger
and the Americas. Towards the end of the year, we continued to
in most of its segments worldwide. It is focusing on profitable
experience good demand for Elkem's solutions - even though
growth and increased market shares, particularly in China, while
uncertainty remained high.
also improving underlying profitability through operational excel-
lence and specialisation. In April, Elkem completed the acquisi-
However, Elkem has done much more than dealing with the coro-
tion of Polysil, a leading Chinese silicone elastomer and resins
navirus crisis. We have used 2020 to lay a solid foundation for
material manufacturer. In December, we completed and opened
profitable growth and increased market share in the years to
a new production workshop in Shanghai, China, dedicated to
come. There will come a stage after the pandemic, where focus
specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles.
The Silicon Products division represents Elkem's strong heritage. It has solid market positions globally and defended its positions well in 2020, while running at high capacity. It will continue focusing on improved profitability through operational excellence, while selectively pursuing growth.
The Carbon Solutions division is a strong and highly profitable market leader in its segments. It has managed to maintain strong profitability in 2020 despite a difficult market. It will focus on maintaining its strong positions through operational excellence, while selectively pursuing growth.
This corporate strategy is supported by three initiatives:
We established a Digital Office in 2020 to drive a digital transformation across the company. We believe that digital technologies can disrupt industries, and we aim to be one of the winners.
ESG is increasingly important among our stakeholders - and Elkem needs a strong ESG profile and performance in order to meet expectations as we position for the future. In November, Elkem received a Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis. In December, we received an A rating from CDP, ranking among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action.
Finally, we are focusing even more on our people: Optimising our organisation, developing good leadership and improving our performance on diversity.
Elkem is also actively using its competence to develop new sustainable business areas. Elkem will search for partners to these projects, but they clearly demonstrate Elkem's capability to drive development of new green technologies:
Battery Materials is a unique growth opportunity based on graphite and silicon. Elkem is developing a pilot plant for battery graphite to be opened in early 2021. In August, Elkem selected Herøya Industrial Park in Norway as the site for a potential large-scale plant.
Biocarbon is a potential breakthrough technology for carbon neutral metals. In September, Elkem decided to invest in a new biocarbon pilot plant in Canada.
Energy recovery represents circular solutions for lower emissions and higher efficiency. Elkem expects to open a new energy recovery plant at Salten in Norway in 2021.
In short, we have used a difficult year well, meeting the challenges while positioning for growth. This goes hand in hand with Elkem's mission: To contribute to a sustainable future by providing advanced silicon, silicones and carbon solutions, adding value to our stakeholders.
In 2020 the Elkem team has demonstrated its strength in very difficult times and I am very proud to be part of it!
Thank you for your strong efforts throughout the year and for performing in a very challenging environment. We have all the ingredients in place to make 2021 a successful year for Elkem, while remaining mindful of the unusually high uncertainty in our external environment.
Michael Koenig,
CEO, Elkem ASA
L
A E
S
S
12.7
NOK BILLION
51% OF GROUP
SALES*
SILICONES
Elkem is one of the foremost fully integrated silicones manufacutrers in the world.
END MARKETS
Paper & film release
Automotive
Silicone rubber
Chemical formulators
Personal care
Textile
Healthcare
Construction
12 PLANTS
China - Xinghuo, Shanghai,
Zhongshan
France - Roussillon, Saint-Fons
Germany - Lübeck
Italy - Caronno
Spain - Santa Perpetua
USA - York
Brazil - Joinville
India - Pune
Korea - Gunsan
Fully integrated silicones manufacturer
Silicones
Elkem is a fully integrated producer from silicon metal to upstream siloxane and downstream silicone specialties.
Silicones can be manufactured into many forms including solids, liquids, semi-viscous pastes, greases, oils and rubber. They are flexible and can resist moisture, chemicals, heat, cold and ultraviolet radiation.
Due to its wide range of application areas, silicones are used in a large number of products and industries, including manufactured goods, construction materials, electronics and consumer items.
Silicones can be encountered every day in a number of areas, including in personal care products, in cars, in the gel on a wound dressing and sealing and insulating materials in electrical equipment.
KEY FIGURES
2020
2019
2018
Total operating income
(in NOK million)
12,680
11,274
13,059
EBITDA (in NOK million)
1,357
1,523
3,535
EBITDA margin (in %)
11%
14%
27%
Number of employees
3,801
3,265
3,189
Sales volume (thousands mt)
372
336
314
KEY STRATEGIES
Improve and stabilise profitability through operational excellence and specialisation strategy
Strong focus on growth, particularly in Asia
* Share of external sales
