Elkem : Annual Report 2020 .pdf

04/26/2021 | 11:31am EDT
DELIVERING

YOUR POTENTIAL

Annual report 2020

Highlights  |  Letter from the CEO  |  The business  |  The Elkem share  |  Board of directors' report  |  Board and management  |  Corporate governance  |  ESG report  |  Financial statements  |  GHG assurance  |  Contact

Elkem in brief

Production site

Sales oce

HQ

INPUT FACTORS

PLANTS

END PRODUCTS

Transport/EV's, construction, electronics,

Biocarbon,

consumer products, healthcare

coal and

Quartz

electrode

materials

Power

Iron

Who we are and what we do

Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, and attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. In addition to our divisions Silicones, Silicon Products and Carbon Solutions, Elkem established the business initiatives Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon in 2020.

Elkem's global business combines the strengths of three unique market platforms. The metallurgical business in Norway was founded in 1904 and represents strong industrial traditions and continuous improvement. The chemical business in France adds a strong culture for specialisation, innovation and R&D, while Elkem's substantial presence in China facilitates strong growth opportunities and a dynamic and agile business perspective.

Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide.

Contents

Highlights..................................................................

4

Letter from the CEO..............................................

6

The business.............................................................

8

Silicones.................................................................................

8

Silicon Products.................................................................

10

Carbon Solutions...............................................................

12

New business initiatives..................................................

14

The Elkem share.....................................................

16

Board of directors' report...................................

18

Board and management....................................

34

Corporate governance........................................

36

Statement of corporate governance..........................

36

Risk management.............................................................

47

ESG report.............................................................

50

Introduction.......................................................................

54

Environment......................................................................

62

Social...................................................................................

75

Governance........................................................................

86

Financial statements..........................................

96

Consolidated financial statements.............................

98

Notes to the consolidated financial statements...

104

Financial statements - Elkem ASA............................

182

Notes to the financial statements - Elkem ASA....

185

Declaration by the board of directors......................

213

Independent auditor's report.....................................

214

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)............

218

Assurance of Elkem's GHG emissions...........

221

2

Highlights  |  Letter from the CEO  |  The business  |  The Elkem share  |  Board of directors' report  |  Board and management  |  Corporate governance  |  ESG report  |  Financial statements  |  GHG assurance  |  Contact

Elkem - key figures and highlights

Key figures

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Total operating income

NOK million

24,691

22,668

25,230

20,985

16,594

Operating income growth

%

9

(10)

20

26

-

EBITDA

NOK million

2,684

2,656

5,793

3,188

1,559

EBITDA margin

%

11

12

22

15

9

EBIT

NOK million

957

1,189

4,522

1,927

264.0

Profit (loss) for the year

NOK million

278

897

3,367

1,249

(268.0)

Cash flow from operations

NOK million

1,522

2,140

4,030

2,336

1,051

Reinvestments of D&A

%

81

80

84

72

57

Total assets

NOK million

30,888

29,004

31,129

25,507

23,092

Net interest-bearing debt

NOK million

8,058

5,722

3,264

8,111

9,502

Debt leverage

3.0

2.2

0.6

2.5

6.1

Equity

NOK million

12,635

12,952

13,722

8,565

5,830

Equity

%

41

45

44

34

25

ROCE

%

5

7

28

13

2

Earnings per share

NOK

0.41

1.47

5.74

2.08

(0.52)

Number of employees

Full time equivalent

6,856

6,370

6,280

6,113

6,022

Total recordable injury rate H1+H2

Injuries per million working hours

2.3

2.2

2.2

3.1

5.3

NOx emissions

Tonnes

6,610

6,718

7,068

7,109

7,309

CO2 emissions 1

Million tonnes

2.92

2.15

2.54

1.77

1.49

Energy consumption

TWh

6.40

6.01

6.23

5.28

4.40

1) Total CO2 / Scope 1.

Highlights 2020

  • Covid-19impacted Elkem's operations and global markets substantially through the year
  • Productivity improvement programme (PIP) launched in Q1 with the ambition to reduce costs by NOK 350 million by 2021
  • Investment decision for production of ultra-high purity silicone raw materials for medical applications
  • Successful completion of Polysil acquisition
  • Change of corporate structure by merging Silicon Materials and Foundry Products into Silicon Products to accelerate specialisation, gain synergies and further improve operational excellence
  • Signed new loan facility of NOK 2,000 million to secure refinancing of loan maturities in 2021
  • Establishment of Digital Office, Battery Materials and Biocarbon as new business initiatives
  • Site selection for potential large-scale battery materials plant at Herøya Industrial Park, Norway
  • Decision to build biocarbon pilot plant near Chicoutimi, Canada. The project is supported by grants from Canadian authorities
  • Financial support received from Enova for planning the battery materials industrial plant and for project related to increased utilisation of hydrogen
  • Granted Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis
  • Elkem granted the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care for its PURESIL™ ORG01 product
  • Opened workshop in Shanghai, China dedicated to specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles
  • A-ratingfrom CDP, ranking Elkem among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action

4

KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS

5

Highlights  |  Letter from the CEO  |  The business  |  The Elkem share  |  Board of directors' report  |  Board and management  |  Corporate governance  |  ESG report  |  Financial statements  |  GHG assurance  |  Contact

Letter from the CEO

Meeting the challenges while positioning for growth

The world experienced a public health crisis and an economic crisis in 2020. Elkem has met these challenges well, by focusing on three priorities: Putting health and safety first, maintaining high and stable production while positioning for profitable growth. We remain optimistic regarding the longer-term global trends that will drive demand for our products.

The coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) has dominated the year

turns to rebuilding societies and build the post-coronavirus econ-

2020. The disease was first identified in China in December 2019

omy, better and more sustainable for all. We are set up to ben-

and was declared a pandemic in March 2020. With more than

efit from this.

3,000 employees in China, Elkem was exposed early on to the

potential spread of the disease. However, it was at our head office

We believe that long-term megatrends - like sustainability,

in Oslo, Norway, where we faced our first confirmed case on

energy demand, urbanisation, increased standard of living, age-

6 March.

ing and growing population, and digitalisation - will continue.

This will drive growth in demand for advanced materials, includ-

Elkem established a corporate task force to coordinate our global

ing silicones, silicon and carbon solutions.

coronavirus response. Our primary focus remained on health and

safety, in line with Elkem's zero-harm philosophy. By the end of

Our vision remains to provide advanced material solutions

the year, Elkem has registered 110 confirmed cases among our

shaping the future. And we have a clear corporate strategy to

more than 6,800 employees. We are pleased that all have recov-

strengthen our competitive positions through specialisation and

ered and are doing well.

growth.

Covid-19 also dominated the macroeconomic conditions in 2020.

Continued productivity improvement is key to enable profitable

While China has seen an economic slowdown in the first quarter

growth. Even before the impact of Covid-19, we had started pre-

of 2020 the rest of the world was hard hit in Q2 and Q3. Because

paring a new productivity improvement programme to improve

of our diversified global footprint and decentralised operating

the company's cost position and streamline the organisation. As

model Elkem has dealt with these challenges remarkably well.

announced in March, Elkem has identified a potential of more

We have been able to maintain our production mainly in line

than NOK 350 million in annual improvements.

with normal capacity.

In May, we streamlined our corporate structure from four to

Our financial results have been negatively impacted. The impact

three business divisions, to accelerate specialisation and fur-

was most significant in the first three quarters, starting in China

ther improve operational excellence. This also enables further

and then in Europe and the Americas as the pandemic continued

cost reductions.

its spread. The fourth quarter results were less impacted, as we

saw a clear recovery in China and improvements also in Europe

Silicones is Elkem's largest business division, but a challenger

and the Americas. Towards the end of the year, we continued to

in most of its segments worldwide. It is focusing on profitable

experience good demand for Elkem's solutions - even though

growth and increased market shares, particularly in China, while

uncertainty remained high.

also improving underlying profitability through operational excel-

lence and specialisation. In April, Elkem completed the acquisi-

However, Elkem has done much more than dealing with the coro-

tion of Polysil, a leading Chinese silicone elastomer and resins

navirus crisis. We have used 2020 to lay a solid foundation for

material manufacturer. In December, we completed and opened

profitable growth and increased market share in the years to

a new production workshop in Shanghai, China, dedicated to

come. There will come a stage after the pandemic, where focus

specialised silicones for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The Silicon Products division represents Elkem's strong heritage. It has solid market positions globally and defended its positions well in 2020, while running at high capacity. It will continue focusing on improved profitability through operational excellence, while selectively pursuing growth.

The Carbon Solutions division is a strong and highly profitable market leader in its segments. It has managed to maintain strong profitability in 2020 despite a difficult market. It will focus on maintaining its strong positions through operational excellence, while selectively pursuing growth.

This corporate strategy is supported by three initiatives:

  • We established a Digital Office in 2020 to drive a digital transformation across the company. We believe that digital technologies can disrupt industries, and we aim to be one of the winners.
  • ESG is increasingly important among our stakeholders - and Elkem needs a strong ESG profile and performance in order to meet expectations as we position for the future. In November, Elkem received a Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis. In December, we received an A rating from CDP, ranking among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action.
  • Finally, we are focusing even more on our people: Optimising our organisation, developing good leadership and improving our performance on diversity.

Elkem is also actively using its competence to develop new sustainable business areas. Elkem will search for partners to these projects, but they clearly demonstrate Elkem's capability to drive development of new green technologies:

  • Battery Materials is a unique growth opportunity based on graphite and silicon. Elkem is developing a pilot plant for battery graphite to be opened in early 2021. In August, Elkem selected Herøya Industrial Park in Norway as the site for a potential large-scale plant.
  • Biocarbon is a potential breakthrough technology for carbon neutral metals. In September, Elkem decided to invest in a new biocarbon pilot plant in Canada.
  • Energy recovery represents circular solutions for lower emissions and higher efficiency. Elkem expects to open a new energy recovery plant at Salten in Norway in 2021.

In short, we have used a difficult year well, meeting the challenges while positioning for growth. This goes hand in hand with Elkem's mission: To contribute to a sustainable future by providing advanced silicon, silicones and carbon solutions, adding value to our stakeholders.

In 2020 the Elkem team has demonstrated its strength in very difficult times and I am very proud to be part of it!

Thank you for your strong efforts throughout the year and for performing in a very challenging environment. We have all the ingredients in place to make 2021 a successful year for Elkem, while remaining mindful of the unusually high uncertainty in our external environment.

Michael Koenig,

CEO, Elkem ASA

6

LETTER FROM THE CEO

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

LETTER FROM THE CEO

7

Highlights  |  Letter from the CEO  |  The business  |  The Elkem share  |  Board of directors' report  |  Board and management  |  Corporate governance  |  ESG report  |  Financial statements  |  GHG assurance  |  Contact

L

A E

S

S

12.7

NOK BILLION

51% OF GROUP

SALES*

SILICONES

Elkem is one of the foremost fully integrated silicones manufacutrers in the world.

END MARKETS

  • Paper & film release
  • Automotive
  • Silicone rubber
  • Chemical formulators
  • Personal care
  • Textile
  • Healthcare
  • Construction

12 PLANTS

China - Xinghuo, Shanghai,

Zhongshan

France - Roussillon, Saint-Fons

Germany - Lübeck

Italy - Caronno

Spain - Santa Perpetua

USA - York

Brazil - Joinville

India - Pune

Korea - Gunsan

Fully integrated silicones manufacturer

Silicones

Elkem is a fully integrated producer from silicon metal to upstream siloxane and downstream silicone specialties.

Silicones can be manufactured into many forms including solids, liquids, semi-viscous pastes, greases, oils and rubber. They are flexible and can resist moisture, chemicals, heat, cold and ultraviolet radiation.

Due to its wide range of application areas, silicones are used in a large number of products and industries, including manufactured goods, construction materials, electronics and consumer items.

Silicones can be encountered every day in a number of areas, including in personal care products, in cars, in the gel on a wound dressing and sealing and insulating materials in electrical equipment.

KEY FIGURES

2020

2019

2018

Total operating income

(in NOK million)

12,680

11,274

13,059

EBITDA (in NOK million)

1,357

1,523

3,535

EBITDA margin (in %)

11%

14%

27%

Number of employees

3,801

3,265

3,189

Sales volume (thousands mt)

372

336

314

KEY STRATEGIES

  • Improve and stabilise profitability through operational excellence and specialisation strategy
  • Strong focus on growth, particularly in Asia

* Share of external sales

ELKEM ANNUAL REPORT 2020

THE BUSINESS

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elkem ASA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
