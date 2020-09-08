Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Elkem ASA    ELK   NO0010816093

ELKEM ASA

(ELK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elkem : to build biocarbon pilot plant in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

Elkem has decided to invest in a new biocarbon pilot plant in Canada. The project aims to secure industrial verification of Elkem's technology for renewable biocarbon, with a long-term goal of contributing to climate-neutral metal production. The technology also has potential for application in other industry sectors, contributing to reduced CO2 emissions.

The total investment for the pilot plant amounts to NOK 180 million. The project has received financial support from the Canadian government, the Québec government and the city of Saguenay, reducing Elkem's net investment to NOK 60 million. The plant will be constructed near Elkem's production site in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada, with start of construction planned for the second half of 2020. Based on conclusions from the pilot, Elkem will evaluate the basis for a full-scale plant.

'Elkem is one of the world's leading companies in environmentally responsible manufacturing of metals and materials, and we believe that sustainable production is increasingly a competitive advantage with our customers. With this new biocarbon pilot plant in Canada, we aim to secure long-term access to low-cost, high-quality renewable biocarbon to replace fossil coal, and further improve our competitive position for a sustainable future. In addition, we see a potential for scaling up this technology to other industries - helping reduce emissions,' says CEO of Elkem, Michael Koenig.

With the new plant, Elkem will pilot an industrial biocarbon process tailor-made for silicon and ferrosilicon production. Using climate-neutral renewable biocarbon instead of fossil coal as a reduction agent is a key part of Elkem's sustainable production strategy. Elkem already uses close to 20 per cent biocarbon in its production in Norway and the company is working towards increasing this to 40 per cent by 2030. Elkem sources 83 per cent of its of electricity consumption from renewable energy.

Elkem also sees a future potential for biocarbon technology to be customised for use in the steel industry, as a replacement for coke as reduction agent. The company is searching for partners for industrialization of the technology.

The pilot plant will source raw materials from local sawmills in Canada, including recycled bark, wood chips, sawdust and wood shaves. This will create new business opportunities within the circular economy and create new green jobs. More than 2 million Green tons (Gt) of potential raw material is already produced within 100 kilometres of the Chicoutimi area in Quebec.

'The Government of Canada continues to invest in emerging clean technologies that support the competitiveness of our forestry sector while creating a clean energy future', says Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O'Regan.

'Studies have shown that biocarbon can perform even better than fossil coal in production, and at the same time reduce the carbon footprint. Still, challenges remain to make biocarbon viable at a large scale, including how to optimise quality, how to customise furnaces for biocarbon, how to sustainably source raw materials and how to minimise transportation. I am confident that Elkem's new biocarbon pilot plant in Canada will help us solve these challenges, by enabling close cooperation between people at all levels of the organisation, from the operators who run the furnaces to the plant management, the procurement team, and R&D specialists including our partner Pyrovac. Together, we can accelerate a sustainable step-change that is both economically viable and good for the environment,' says Jean Villeneuve, Elkem's Head of Biocarbon Business.

In addition to the Canada pilot plant, Elkem remains involved in several activities related to biocarbon, in Norway and other countries around the world. This includes work to develop competitive and sustainable sources of biocarbon as well as longer-term R&D projects. In 2019, Elkem's plant in Paraguay achieved 100 per cent sustainable biocarbon in its production of ferrosilicon as a pioneer plant in Elkem and the metals industry.

For further information:

Jean Villeneuve, General Manager BioCarbon
Tel: +1 (418) 549-9917 214
Email: jean.villeneuve@elkem.com

Hans Iver Odenrud, Corporate Communication Manager
Tel: +47 958 16 230
Email: hans.iver.odenrud@elkem.no

About Elkem
Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has more than 6,700 employees with 31 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2019 Elkem had revenues of NOK 22.7 billion. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com

Disclaimer

Elkem ASA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 19:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELKEM ASA
03:05pELKEM : to build biocarbon pilot plant in Canada
PU
02:31pELKEM : to build biocarbon pilot plant in Canada
AQ
08/19ELKEM : selects site for potential large-scale battery materials plant in Norway
PU
07/29ELKEM : Grant of share options under share incentive scheme
PU
07/29ELKEM AS : A - Grant of share options under share incentive scheme
AQ
07/17ELKEM : Strong competitive position demonstrated in weak markets
AQ
07/17ELKEM ASA : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/09ELKEM AS : A - Invitation to second quarter 2020 results presentation
AQ
05/26ELKEM : changes corporate structure and top management to accelerate specialisat..
AQ
05/14ELKEM AS : A - Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 703 M 2 499 M 2 499 M
Net income 2020 414 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net Debt 2020 7 108 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 1,10%
Capitalization 10 655 M 1 193 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 370
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart ELKEM ASA
Duration : Period :
Elkem ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELKEM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,40 NOK
Last Close Price 18,70 NOK
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael König Chief Executive Officer
Zhi Gang Hao Chairman
Morten Viga Chief Financial Officer
Louis Vovelle Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Håvard Moe Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELKEM ASA-24.48%1 217
ECOLAB INC.6.10%58 435
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-6.07%41 037
GIVAUDAN SA27.48%38 960
SIKA AG19.22%33 572
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG28.75%20 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group