  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elkem ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELK   NO0010816093

ELKEM ASA

(ELK)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:31 2022-06-27 am EDT
33.20 NOK   +0.91%
08:19aNorway, EU agree closer cooperation on batteries, raw materials
RE
06:16aNorway's Elkem Secures $1.1 Billion of Credit Facilities
MT
05:26aElkem ASA - New credit facilities of EUR 1,000,000,000
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway, EU agree closer cooperation on batteries, raw materials

06/27/2022 | 08:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Electric cars are parked in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway and the European Union will closely cooperate on battery value chains and raw material supply as part of efforts to tackle climate change, they announced during a Norway visit by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

Sustainable value chains for minerals, metals and batteries help decarbonise the economy, addressing strategic dependencies and boosting jobs and growth, Sefcovic and Norwegian Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said in a joint statement.

Norway, Europe's second-largest exporter of oil and gas after Russia aims to diversify its industry base, including capitalising on its access to minerals, metals and rare earths that are key to Europe's sustainable battery-making plans.

The cooperation will see non-EU Norway participate in the ministerial meetings of the European Battery Alliance and in joint industry initiatives.

The two sides also agreed to further discuss the application of a rules-of-origin clause stemming from the Brexit agreement between the EU and Britain, which Norway has said could hamper its fledgling battery industry.

The Brexit clause stipulates that electric cars produced and exported in either Britain or the EU from 2027 must contain batteries produced within either of the two, or face a 10% customs tax.

Several battery production plants are being planned in Norway already, including projects by Morrow, Freyr, Beyonder and Corvus, as well as the Hydrovolt recycling facility and materials production by Elkem subsidiary Vianode.

Sefcovic's visit to Oslo also comes hot on the heels of an agreement signed last week between the EU and Norway to deepen their energy cooperation.

Further partnerships in other areas of green industrial policy could follow, Monday's joint statement added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

By Nora Buli


© Reuters 2022
