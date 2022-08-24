Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elkem ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELK   NO0010816093

ELKEM ASA

(ELK)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28 2022-08-24 am EDT
39.20 NOK   +6.81%
01:21pNorway electrochemical workers strike ends
RE
12:33pStrike in Norway called off - affected plants resuming production
AQ
08/22Elkem Warns of Earnings Hit as it Reduces Production in Norway Amid Worker Strikes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway electrochemical workers strike ends

08/24/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO (Reuters) - A strike among Norwegian electrochemical industry workers ended on Wednesday after employers and workers agreed a wage deal, Norway's Federation of Norwegian Industries, which organises the employers, and affected companies said on Wednesday.

The strike, which started on Aug. 15, targeted several electrochemical plants, including Boliden's zinc smelter in Odda and Glencore's nickel refinery in Kristiansand as well as aluminium output at Norsk Hydro and Alcoa.

Swedish miner Boliden on Tuesday declared force majeure on zinc deliveries to Europe due to the strike action.

Norsk Hydro will resume normal operations at its Hydro Sunndal primary aluminium plant, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that delays to customers were expected to be "minor."

Silicon maker Elkem's Norwegian plants are expected to be back at normal capacity within a few days and the financial impact was expected to be "limited", the company said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION 0.38% 53.24 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
ELKEM ASA 6.81% 39.2 Real-time Quote.23.07%
GLENCORE PLC -1.64% 497.7 Delayed Quote.34.95%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1.00% 68.98 Real-time Quote.-1.75%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.23% 155.3121 Real-time Quote.-13.11%
All news about ELKEM ASA
01:21pNorway electrochemical workers strike ends
RE
12:33pStrike in Norway called off - affected plants resuming production
AQ
08/22Elkem Warns of Earnings Hit as it Reduces Production in Norway Amid Worker Strikes
MT
08/22Strike in Norway continues - production affected at four Elkem plants
AQ
08/22Elkem ASA Announces Production Affected At Four Elkem Plants
CI
08/19Elkem ASA - Buyback of shares
AQ
08/19Financial calendar
AQ
08/16Norwegian electrochemical industry workers warn of strike escalation
RE
08/15Elkem Staff at Four Norwegian Sites to Join Industry-wide Strike After Bargaining Talks..
MT
08/15Four of Elkem's plants in Norway included in process industry strike
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 42 555 M 4 388 M 4 388 M
Net income 2022 8 597 M 886 M 886 M
Net Debt 2022 242 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,71x
Yield 2022 15,1%
Capitalization 23 163 M 2 391 M 2 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 7 074
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart ELKEM ASA
Duration : Period :
Elkem ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELKEM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,70 NOK
Average target price 48,60 NOK
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helge Aasen Chief Executive Officer
Morten Viga Financial Director-Silicon Materials Division
Zhi Gang Hao Chairman
Louis Vovelle Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Håvard Moe Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELKEM ASA23.07%2 388
WACKER CHEMIE AG7.52%7 028
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)-17.31%3 262
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.5.44%2 107
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-49.17%1 395
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)-49.30%41