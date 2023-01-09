Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ellah Lakes Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAHLAKES   NGELLAHLAKE8

ELLAH LAKES PLC

(ELLAHLAKES)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
3.600 NGN    0.00%
01:31pEllah Lakes : Ellah lakes plc - press release (adani scpz & iita)
PU
2022Ellah Lakes : Ellah lakes plc. - press release on the change of chief financial officer and ongoing operations (2 december 2022)
PU
2022Ellah Lakes : Ellah lakes plc - resolutions passed at the annual general meeting (1 december 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAH LAKES : ELLAH LAKES PLC - PRESS RELEASE (ADANI SCPZ & IITA)

01/09/2023 | 01:31pm EST
Head Office:

No. 12 Ihama Road, G.R.A,

Benin City, Edo State

Website: www.ellahlakes.com info@ellahlakes.com

ELLAH LAKES PLC.

Ellah Lakes Plc. announces a Seed Production and Technical Support Agreement Between its subsidiary-

Adani Staple Crop Processing Zone Food Company and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA)

Lagos, January 9, 2023: Ellah Lakes Plc. is pleased to announce the signing of a Seed Production and Technical Support Agreement between Adani Staple Crop Processing Zone Food Company Limited, a subsidiary of Ellah Lakes and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture ("IITA") on a seed multiplication program which, in the first phase, involves the production of high yielding soybean seed varieties on 5 hectares of land located in IITA Ibadan, Oyo State and subsequently, on Five Hundred (500) hectares of land located in Adani, Enugu State.

IITA brings to this endeavour with Ellah lakes, its expertise in the production and supply of high-quality breeder and foundation seedlings to private sector seed producers.

The partnership agreement between both companies will facilitate the production of premium quality soybean seedlings for cultivation at Adani SCPZ in Enugu State with IITA providing all the technical support required to produce the seedlings for the company.

This improved variety of breeder seeds is expected to yield 2.5 metric tons of quality soybean per hectare, 150% higher than the Nigerian national average of 1.0 metric tons per hectare and at par with output in South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Soybean is an important source of plant-based protein that contains dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. Soybean consists of 20% oil, making it an important crop for producing edible oil. A by-product from the oil production, soymeal, is used as a high-protein animal feed in the poultry and aquaculture industries. The demand for soybean in Nigeria is estimated to be in excess of 1.2 million metric tons per annum, which is a market value of over N360 billion (approximately US$780 million).

Additionally, soybean from Nigeria has huge export potential because Nigerian Soyabean is Non-Genetically Modified, it has a wider range of applications including as input into infant cereals and textured vegetable protein - which is often used as meat analogue or meat extender.

With its partnership with IITA, Adani SCPZ will be able to significantly boost productivity at its 3,700-hectare farm in Adani, Enugu State, and will be on track to achieving a target output of 7,500 metric tons of soybean per annum upon full cultivation of the property.

It also marks an important milestone on the company's strategic path to build Staple Crop Processing Zones across the country, with Adani being the flagship site.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi commented: "This is a symbolic and significant milestone on our company's strategic path to build Staple Crop Processing Zones across the country. Adani remains our flagship site and under the supervision of the IITA, we expect to accelerate progress in Enugu State, during the course of 2023".

---- ENDS ----

Directors: Olu Akpata| Chuka Mordi| Shehu Abubakar |Osaro Oyegun| Evans Jakpa-Johns |Maxwell Oko |Nnenna Onyewuchi | Enotie Ogbebor | Chijioke Dozie |Hauwa Nuru | Joe Attueyi| Charles Anajemba

Signed

Modupe Boardman-Ejikeme

Head of Administration

For: Ellah Lakes Plc.

About Ellah Lakes Plc.

Ellah Lakes Plc. is a Nigerian agribusiness that is currently specializing in Oil Palm, Cassava and Soybean cultivation. The company is expanding operations in Edo, Enugu and Ondo States. It was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on January 14th 1993, Ellah Lakes Plc. has brought empowerment to the communities in which it operates and is diversifying across Oil Palm, Cassava, Maize, Rice and Soybean value chains.

To learn more about Ellah Lakes Plc. and its various initiatives, visit www.ellahlakes.com

Disclaimer

Ellah Lakes plc published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 18:30:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
