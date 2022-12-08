Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ellah Lakes Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAHLAKES   NGELLAHLAKE8

ELLAH LAKES PLC

(ELLAHLAKES)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-06
3.600 NGN    0.00%
ELLAH LAKES : ELLAH LAKES PLC. - PRESS RELEASE ON THE CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ONGOING OPERATIONS (2 DECEMBER 2022)

12/08/2022 | 03:33am EST
Head Office:

No. 12 Ihama Road, G.R.A,

Benin City, Edo State

Website: www.ellahlakes.com info@ellahlakes.com

ELLAH LAKES PLC.

Resignation of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO & Ongoing Operations

Lagos, December 7, 2022: By mutual agreement, Robert Grant, the Chief Financial Officer of Ellah Lakes Plc will be leaving Ellah Lakes Plc (the Company), to pursue other opportunities. We wish him the best in his future endeavours and we look forward to growing the Company from strength to strength. The Company has filled the vacant role by appointing Dipo Ogunbiyi as the interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Ogunbiyi has over 18 years experience in investment banking and finance, as a sector agnostic specialist in capital markets (equity and debt) and M&A in sub-Saharan Africa. Over his career, he has advised local corporates and state governments on transactions in excess of US$2 billion. Prior to joining Ellah Lakes Plc., Mr. Ogunbiyi was the head of investment banking at First Ally Capital and had previously worked with other leading investment banks including FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Renaissance Capital, United Capital and FCMB Capital Markets. Mr. Ogunbiyi has a BA from the Lagos State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

With respect to the Company's operations, we expect the 3 Ton Per Hour, Crude Palm Oil (CPO) Mill in Edo State to be commissioned at the end of January 2023, marking the commencement of cashflow from our Edo State operations.

---- ENDS ----

Signed

Olumoroti Alli

OAKE Legal (Company Secretary)

About Ellah Lakes Plc.

Ellah Lakes Plc. is a Nigerian agribusiness that is currently specializing in Oil Palm, Cassava and Soybean cultivation in Edo, Enugu and Ondo States. The company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on January 14th 1993, Ellah Lakes Plc. has brought empowerment to the local communities in which it operates and is diversifying across Oil Palm, Cassava, Maize, Rice and Soya beans value chains.

To learn more about Ellah Lakes Plc. and its various initiatives, visit www.ellahlakes.com

Directors: Olu Akpata | Chuka Mordi |Shehu Abubakar | Osaro Oyegun |Evans Jakpa- Johns| Maxwell Oko |Nnenna Onyewuchi | Enotie Ogbebor | Chijioke Dozie |Hauwa Nuru | Joe Attueyi | Charles Anajemba

Disclaimer

Ellah Lakes plc published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -563 M -1,27 M -1,27 M
Net Debt 2021 2 248 M 5,05 M 5,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 200 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart ELLAH LAKES PLC
Duration : Period :
Ellah Lakes Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chuka Mordi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Grant Chief Financial Officer
Olumide Akpata Chairman
Joe Attueyi Director
Osaro Oyegun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAH LAKES PLC-15.29%16
CORTEVA, INC.34.86%45 485
QL RESOURCES21.23%3 102
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.6.80%1 728
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-1.99%1 297
GENTING PLANTATIONS-10.60%1 227