Head Office:

No. 12 Ihama Road, G.R.A,

Benin City, Edo State

RC No: 34296

Website:www.ellahlakes.com

info@ellahlakes.com

ELLAH LAKES PLC

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Ellah Lakes Plc (the

"Company") will hold on Tuesday, 16 January 2024at 11 a.m.at No. 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close,

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeriato transact the following business:

Ordinary business

To present the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 July 2023 and the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon to members. To re-elect directors retiring by rotation. To re-appoint Olabode Akande & Co. as the external auditors of the Company. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the external auditors. To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company in line with the provisions of Section 257 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020. To elect members of the Company's Statutory Audit Committee.

Special business

1. Approval of Equity Issue

To consider and if thought fit, pass by way of special resolution, with or without modification, the following sub-joined resolutions:

"That, the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to raise up to the sum of

N5,000,000,000 (five billion Naira) by way of private placement, or any other equity issuance on such terms as may be approved by the Board subject to obtaining all relevant regulatory approvals;

That all acts carried out by the Board of Directors and/or management of the Company in connection with the above be and is hereby approved and ratified; That the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to perform other acts, take steps or do all such other things as may be necessary for or incidental to giving effect to the spirit and intendments of the above resolutions, as they deem appropriate".

Directors: Olumide Akpata | Chuka Mordi |Shehu Abubakar | Osaro Oyegun | Evans Jakpa-Johns| Maxwell Oko | Nnenna Onyewuchi | Enotie Ogbebor | Chijioke Dozie | Joe Attueyi | Charles Anajemba