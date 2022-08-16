ELLAH LAKES : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM)

Head Office:

No. 12 Ihama Road, G.R.A,

Benin City, Edo State

Website: www.ellahlakes.com info@ellahlakes.com

Lagos: 16 August 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ellah Lakes Plc ("the Company") will hold on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 at 5th floor, AIICO Plaza, Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos at 11.00 am to consider, the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2022 ("2022 AFS").

In line with the Closed Period Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Company commenced its Closed Period on 1 August 2022 and will run until 24 hours after the 2022 AFS has been released to the public.

Accordingly, no director, employee, person discharging managerial responsibility and adviser of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

OAKE Legal

Company Secretary

Directors: Olu Akpata | Chuka Mordi |Shehu Abubakar | Osaro Oyegun | Evans Jakpa-Johns| Maxwell Oko |Nnenna Onyewuchi | Enotie Ogbebor | Chijioke Dozie |Hauwa Nuru | Joe Attueyi| Charles Anajemba