  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ellah Lakes Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELLAHLAKES   NGELLAHLAKE8

ELLAH LAKES PLC

(ELLAHLAKES)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
3.960 NGN   -.--%
10:55aELLAH LAKES : Press release on the appointment of new deputy managing director
PU
05/30Ellah Lakes Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022
CI
03/25ELLAH LAKES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAH LAKES : PRESS RELEASE ON THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR

08/01/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Head Office:

No. 12 Ihama Road, G.R.A,

Benin City, Edo State

Website: www.ellahlakes.com info@ellahlakes.com

ELLAH LAKES PLC.

Ellah Lakes Plc. announces the appointment of a new Deputy Managing Director - Mr. Paul Farrer

Lagos, August 1, 2022: Ellah Lakes Plc. ("Ellah Lakes" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Farrer as the new Deputy Managing Director of Ellah Lakes Plc. Prior to this appointment, Paul Farrer was the Country Manager for Innscor International, then the Group Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of Food Concepts Plc.

His last Seven (7) Years in Nigerian Private Sector have been spent as the CEO of Nascon Allied Industries PLC, leading a team of over 600 staff. NASCON Allied Industries Plc. is also listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Mr. Farrer will be responsible for the operational growth and development of the Company, and the expansion of the Ellah Lakes Staple Crop Processing Zones (SCPZ's) strategy across Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi commented: "We are very happy and excited about the extremely valuable addition of Paul to the team. He has a proven track record both internationally and in Nigeria".

"We have set ambitious growth targets for Ellah Lakes Plc, and Paul Farrer possesses the wealth of experience required to develop companies in the challenging Nigerian environment. We are very glad to welcome him on board to strengthen the Ellah Lakes Executive team".

---- ENDS ----

Signed

Olumoroti Alli

For: OAKE Legal (Company Secretary)

About Ellah Lakes Plc.

Ellah Lakes Plc. is a Nigerian agribusiness that is currently specializing in Oil Palm, Cassava and Soya beans cultivation in Edo, Enugu and Ondo States. It was listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on January 14th 1993 Ellah Lakes Plc. has brought empowerment to the communities in which it operates and is diversifying across Oil Palm, Cassava, Maize, Rice and Soya beans value chains.

To learn more about Ellah Lakes Plc. and its various initiatives, visit www.ellahlakes.com

Directors: Olu Akpata | Chuka Mordi |Shehu Abubakar | Osaro Oyegun | Evans Jakpa-Johns| Maxwell Oko |Nnenna Onyewuchi | Enotie Ogbebor | Chijioke Dozie |Hauwa Nuru | Joe Attueyi| Charles Anajemba

Disclaimer

Ellah Lakes plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
