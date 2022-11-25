ELLAH LAKES : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
11/25/2022 | 09:24am EST
CONSOLIDATED unaudited financial statements
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
31 October 2022
ellah lakes plc
ellah lakes plc
FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CERTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 60
(2) OF THE INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT (ISA), 2017
We hereby certify that:
The directors have reviewed the report:
Based on the knowledge of the officers, the report does not contain:
Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such a statement was made:
Based on the knowledge of such officers, the Group financial statement and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and result of operations of the company and of the Group for the period presented in the report.
The directors:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls,
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the group is made known to such officers by others within the entity, particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
iii. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Group's internal controls within 90 days prior to the report;
Have presented in the report their conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;
The directors have provided to the Auditors of the Group and the Audit Committee:
All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Group's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data and have identified for the Group's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
Any fraud, whether material or not, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Group's internal controls;
The directors have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.
Certified by:
Mr. Chuka Mordi
Mr. Robert Grant
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2014/CIBN/00000005906
Date: 25/11/2022
Date: 25/11/2022
ellah lakes plc
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 OCT 2022
1st quarter to
31 July 2022
31 Oct 2022
Audited
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
Assets
Non-Current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3
22,641,622
22,641,548
Biological assets
4
178,505
178,505
Goodwill
5
57,689
57,689
Other asset
6
150,000
150,000
23,027,815
23,027,742
Current assets
Inventory
7
4,075
4,075
Receivables
8
235,648
237,793
Cash and cash equivalents
9
109,925
90,384
349,648
332,252
Total assets
23,377,463
23,359,993
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
10
887,759
593,310
Borrowings
12.1
956,499
956,499
Current tax payable
13.1
570
570
1,844,828
1,550,379
Non-current liabilities
Payables to related parties
11
1,359,925
1,035,731
Borrowings
12.2
940,000
940,000
Deferred tax
13.2
518
518
2,300,443
1,976,249
Total liabilities
4,145,271
3,526,629
Equity
Share Capital
1,000,000
1,000,000
Share premium
15
3,854,000
3,854,000
Reserves
15
2,910,788
2,910,788
Deposit For Shares
-
100,000
Retained earnings/(loss)
(3,460,385)
(2,959,212)
Revaluation surplus
16
14,927,789
14,927,789
Total equity
19,232,192
19,833,364
Total liabilities and equity
23,377,463
23,359,993
These Group financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 23rd November 2022 and signed on it behalf by:
Mr. Chuka Mordi
Mr. Robert Grant
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2014/CIBN/00000005906
Date: 25/11/2022
Date: 25/11/2022
The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria has given waiver to Robert Grant to sign as Chief Finance Offic pending the time he regularises his registration with the Council.
ellah lakes plc
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 OCT 2022
Notes
1st quarter to 31
1st quarter to
Year to 31
Year to 31 Oct
Oct 2022
31 Oct 2021
Oct 2022
2021
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
17
-
-
-
-
Cost of sales
18
-
-
-
-
Gross profit/(loss)
-
-
-
-
Other income/(loss)
19
(4,768)
913
(4,768)
913
Administrative expenses
20
(86,321)
(23,072)
(86,321)
(23,072)
Personnel expenses
21
(119,466)
(59,432)
(119,466)
(59,432)
Finance cost
22
(133,011)
(11,847)
(133,011)
(11,847)
Depreciation
3
(609)
(270)
(609)
(270)
(339,407)
(94,622)
(339,407)
(94,622)
Operating profit/(loss)
(344,175)
(93,710)
(344,175)
(93,709)
Earnings per share (EPS)
(0.17)
(0.04)
(0.17)
(0.04)
