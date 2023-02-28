ELLAH LAKES : UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023

ellah lakes plc

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CERTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 60

(2) OF THE INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT (ISA), 2017

We hereby certify that:

The directors have reviewed the report:

Based on the knowledge of the officers, the report does not contain:

Any untrue statement of a material fact, or Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such a statement was made:

Based on the knowledge of such officers, the Group financial statement and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and result of operations of the company and of the Group for the period presented in the report.

The directors:

Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls, Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the group is made known to such officers by others within the entity, particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared; Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Group's internal controls within 90 days prior to the report; Have presented in the report their conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;

The directors have provided to the Auditors of the Group and the Audit Committee:

All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Group's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data and have identified for the Group's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and Any fraud, whether material or not, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Group's internal controls;

The directors have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.