    ELLAHLAKES   NGELLAHLAKE8

ELLAH LAKES PLC

(ELLAHLAKES)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
3.960 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELLAH LAKES : UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023

02/28/2023 | 12:55pm EST
CONSOLIDATED unaudited financial statements

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 January 2023

ellah lakes plc

CONTENTS

PAGE

Certification

2

Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Profit or Loss

4

Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements

7

1

ellah lakes plc

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CERTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 60

(2) OF THE INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT (ISA), 2017

We hereby certify that:

  1. The directors have reviewed the report:
  2. Based on the knowledge of the officers, the report does not contain:
    1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    2. Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such a statement was made:
  4. Based on the knowledge of such officers, the Group financial statement and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and result of operations of the company and of the Group for the period presented in the report.
  5. The directors:
    1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls,
    2. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the group is made known to such officers by others within the entity, particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    3. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Group's internal controls within 90 days prior to the report;
    4. Have presented in the report their conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;
  7. The directors have provided to the Auditors of the Group and the Audit Committee:
    1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Group's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data and have identified for the Group's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
    2. Any fraud, whether material or not, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Group's internal controls;
  9. The directors have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.

  10. Certified by:

Mr. Chuka Mordi

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2014/CIBN/00000005906

Date:

Alice Willie

Head of Accounts

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/757545

Date:

2

ellah lakes plc

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 JANURY 2023

2nd quarter to

31 July 2022

31 January

Audited

Notes

2023

₦'000

₦'000

Assets

Non-Current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3

22,640,744

22,641,548

Biological assets

4

178,505

178,505

Goodwill

5

57,689

57,689

Other asset

6

150,000

150,000

23,026,937

23,027,742

Current assets

Inventory

7

4,075

4,075

Receivables

8

12,362

237,793

Cash and cash equivalents

9

308,145

90,384

324,581

332,252

Total assets

23,351,519

23,359,993

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

10

974,454

593,310

Borrowings

12.1

956,499

956,499

Current tax payable

13.1

570

570

1,931,523

1,550,379

Non-current liabilities

Payables to related parties

11

1,427,039

1,035,731

Borrowings

12.2

940,000

940,000

Deferred tax

13.2

518

518

2,367,557

1,976,249

Total liabilities

4,299,079

3,526,629

Equity

Share Capital

1,000,000

1,000,000

Share premium

15

3,854,000

3,854,000

Reserves

15

2,910,788

2,910,788

Deposit For Shares

-

100,000

Retained earnings/(loss)

(3,640,137)

(2,959,212)

Revaluation surplus

16

14,927,789

14,927,789

Total equity

19,052,439

19,833,364

Total liabilities and equity

23,351,519

23,359,993

3

These Group financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2023 and signed on it behalf by:

Mr. Chuka Mordi

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2014/CIBN/00000005906

Date:

Alice Willie

Head of Accounts

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/757545

Date:

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ellah Lakes plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 17:52:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -563 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net Debt 2021 2 248 M 4,88 M 4,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 920 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart ELLAH LAKES PLC
Duration : Period :
Ellah Lakes Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chuka Mordi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Grant Chief Financial Officer
Olumide Akpata Chairman
Chijioke Dozie Independent Director
Nnenna Onyewuchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLAH LAKES PLC10.00%17
CORTEVA, INC.5.67%44 273
QL RESOURCES5.44%3 103
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.4.88%1 954
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.18.63%1 486
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.94%1 234