Update on fundraise activities
Lagos, 8 April 2024
Following the meeting of the Board of Directors of Ellah Lakes Plc (the "Company") which held on 27 March 2024, the Company has commenced the process of raising funds via private placement and has notified the Securities and Exchange Commission of an investment by a core investor.
This transaction is subject to obtaining all relevant regulatory consents and is expected to be concluded by the end of April 2024.
Signed
OAKE Legal (Company Secretary)
For: Ellah Lakes Plc.
Directors: Joe Attueyi | Chuka Mordi | Osaro Oyegun | Evans Jakpa-Johns| Maxwell Oko | Nnenna Onyewuchi |
Enotie Ogbebor | Chijioke Dozie | Emmanuel Jakpa| Charles Anajemba
